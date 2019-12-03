Best sellers

FICTION

1. (3) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

3. (1) Blue Moon by Lee Child

4. (-) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

5. (4) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

6. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

7. (6) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

8. (10) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

8. (-) Find Me by Andre Aciman

8. (9) Poemsia by Lang Leav

9. (8) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

10. (10) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

NON-FICTION

1. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (1) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

3. (-) The Way Of Kueh by Christopher Tan

4. (4) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

5. (3) Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister by Jung Chang

6. (6) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

7. (8) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

7. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

8. (7) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

9. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

10. (10) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

3. (3) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (-) Disney Frozen II: Book Of The Film by Bonnier

5. (9) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

6. (7) A Tale Of Magic... by Chris Colfer

7. (6) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

8. (-) Ultimate Inkredibles Kit: Disney Frozen II by Hinkler

9. (5) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

10. (10) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8: Legacy by Shannon Messenger