Best sellers

FICTION

1. (2) Blue Moon by Lee Child

2. (1) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

3. (7) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

4. (6) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

5. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (-) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

7. (9) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

8. (-) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

9. (4) Poemsia by Lang Leav

10. (10) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

2. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (3) Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister by Jung Chang

4. (8) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

5. (6) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

6. (1) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

7. (10) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

8. (7) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

9. (-) Tools And Weapons by Brad Smith and Carol Ann Browne

10. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

3. (3) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (6) Geronimo Stilton #73: The Missing Movie by Geronimo Stilton

5. (7) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

6. (8) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

7. (5) A Tale Of Magic... by Chris Colfer

8. (9) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

9. (4) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

10. (-) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8: Legacy by Shannon Messenger