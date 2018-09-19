Best dressed

Michelle Dockery in Carolina Herrera

The Godless actress looked ethereal in this Cinderella-blue number adorned with flowers. It was beautiful, but different enough from the average gown to make it stunning in a special way.

Sarah Paulson in Oscar de la Renta

American Horror Story's Paulson is that rare breed of woman who can pull off severe, darkly romantic, mildly witch-like looks. Mere mortals, this feathered number is reserved for pros only. Do not try it at home.

Angela Sarafyan in Christian Siriano

Many women were dressed in Siriano gowns on the red carpet, but none dazzled more than Westworld's Sarafyan in a black, crystal-embellished outfit. Simple, elegant and dramatic. Need we say more?

Tatiana Maslany in Christian Siriano

Another star in Siriano went a different route with similarly eye-catching results. This custom-made jumpsuit on Orphan Black's Maslany was bold, fun and full of personality. Perfect for the actress who made her mark portraying clones.

Worst dressed

Alison Brie in Miu Miu

No matter how gorgeous Glow's Brie is, when the pitch for her dress seems to be "Let's show off your sexy rib cage to the world in tricky colour", it does not work.

Claire Foy in Calvin Klein

Foy is clearly a queen who managed to snag the Best Actress Emmy for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, but her dress failed to reign on the red carpet.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino

The Black-ish star turned up for the awards show in this shocking pink number, a bold, risky fashion choice that was definitely not boring. Unfortunately, it also looked like a pink garbage bag.

Emilia Clarke in Dior

She might be the mother of dragons, but even the Game Of Thrones actress cannot control this mess of a dress. The bottom half says gown, but the top half says overly embellished swimsuit. Burn this with dragon's fire, please.

Jan Lee