Being still in the midst of chaos

It is not wrong to talk about a war with Covid-19.

The enemy is invisible, but it certainly is a form of consciousness. It seeks to persist and propagate; it can mutate to survive.

Evolution shows human beings and animals do much the same. And this is why we are all so frightened. This war, like any war, is the battle of one set of wits against another.

Consciousness is found wherever we look, in mankind, in a plant, an ant or amoeba, a rock, in the wind.

Nothing appears accidental in the universe, nothing is random or devoid of intelligence; everything is ordered by the most precise mathematics.

Some say the present pestilence is without reason, but it is wise to look for reason in the things we do not understand.

The virus is a consequence of a sequence of events. The whole of creation is a consequence of a series of events.

The pandemic is still unfolding, but already, it is clear it could be a catalyst for change in our tired and degraded world. If we will let it change us.

The chaos has brought us face to face with ourselves, and our place in time and space. We can grow or not grow through our life experiences. The choice is always up to us.

Many people, in the privileged shelter of lockdown, safe from both infection and any front-line battle with Covid-19, are finding time has taken on new meaning.

Hunkered down against the virus, time seems all but stopped. This is a new experience.

If our lockdown is driving us crazy, how did Nelson Mandela survive 27 years in solitary confinement? How did Viktor Frankl survive the horrors of the concentration camp?... If these men, admittedly living at the lowest end of the incarceration syndrome, could survive and bring back from that unspeakable place a new vision of life, why then can't we more patiently wait out our confinement, surrounded by television, home deliveries, online learning, Amazon shopping, FaceTime and Skype?

In the familiar chaos of life, we are pushed heedlessly through each day. Now, there is time to do everything normal life disallows, so long as it does not require leaving the house.

And are we happy? It appears we are not.

People are bored, they are restless, they are going stir-crazy.

Working from home is much harder than expected. Children need educating and amusing, extra meals must be cooked, every last cupboard has been cleared.

Even those who have taken to baking bread and doing online courses complain of the tedium of house arrest. The spaces we live in are often small and are made even smaller by our need to stretch beyond them.

Our unexpected confinement is also making us introspective; things long suppressed are rising to the surface. We yearn for past freedoms and are impatient for a future out in the world again.

Our problem is the present moment, the space of the endless now, that imprisons us in our lockdown. When will it end?

The trouble is, it will never end.

The moment we call now is endless. The past and the future do not exist. There is only now. The experiences we experienced in the past, be it an hour ago or in childhood, happened in what was then our now.

We cannot predict the future, but whatever experiences await us, in a couple of hours or years, will also be experienced in what will then be our now.

The past is the reservoir of our experiences and accumulates within us as our store of life wisdom. If all we are left with is our now, then it behoves us to make the best of every minute.

The anxiety many of us are presently feeling comes from living on a cliff edge of uncertainty, waking each morning to news of new catastrophes.

We do not know what tomorrow or next week may bring, where the invisible enemy may be waiting for us; whether we will live or die.

This most basic fear, of our own mortality, now underlays our days, keeps us awake at night.

This is not a good way to live.

If our lockdown is driving us crazy, how did Nelson Mandela survive 27 years in solitary confinement? How did Viktor Frankl survive the horrors of the concentration camp?

Mandela's will, vision and sense of destiny kept him alive.

Frankl looked for beauty where he could - in a sunset, in a fishbone, in a bowl of gruel. I had nothing to lose, Frankl says, but my ridiculous life.

Both men found meaning in their wretchedness by changing their attitude to experience, of becoming conscious of being, rather than having.

If these men, admittedly living at the lowest end of the incarceration syndrome, could survive and bring back from that unspeakable place a new vision of life, why then can't we more patiently wait out our confinement, surrounded by television, home deliveries, online learning, Amazon shopping, FaceTime and Skype?

Perhaps we should heed T.S. Eliot's words from his poem Four Quartets: "At the still point of the turning world. Neither flesh nor fleshless; neither from nor towards; at the still point, there the dance is..."

The dance Eliot alludes to is the dance of life. If we can be still in the midst of chaos, still in the tumult of our own fears and emotions, the most precious gifts are found.

In the complexity of life, we can only come to know ourselves. Our invisible enemy is making us see our lives in a new perspective.

As we stand at the still point of the turning world, it is crucial we apply this new perception to our own small life.

• Born and educated in London, Dr Meira Chand is the author of nine novels, whose themes examine the conflict of cultures and the search for identity. Her most recent books are A Different Sky (2010) and Sacred Waters (2018).