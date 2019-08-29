Beerfest Asia goes to Chengdu

Beerfest Asia’s first Chengdu edition welcomed more than 15,000 people in its first three days last weekend.

The nine-day event organised by Sphere Exhibits opened last Friday at Chengdu Outdoor Music Park, in the capital city of Sichuan, and runs till this Saturday.

Featuring more than 200 beers from more than 20 international exhibitors, including Mikkeller and Brewdog, and 10 gourmet food booths, the event is a smaller-scale rendition of the annual beer festival in Singapore. To pump up the atmosphere, there were music performances by local artists and DJs, as well as an electronic dance music party.

This marks the second overseas edition of Beerfest Asia after its first in Shandong, China, in October last year. Chengdu was selected due to its burgeoning craft beer scene, with more than 20 taprooms and three craft breweries in the city, said Sphere Exhibits in a media release.

The Chengdu event will be followed by an edition in Dongxing, Guangxi, near the Vietnamese border.