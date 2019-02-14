Be among the first in the world to experience SK-II’s latest beauty innovation at Changi Airport

PSA: First-in-the-world-exclusivity alert!

SK-II, the global prestige skincare brand is collaborating with key global retail partner The Shilla Duty Free once again, this time to launch its latest offering — the SK-II GenOptics Spot Pen.

Here's more good news: this revolutionary product is available right here on our shores.

Till Feb 28, the GenOptics Spot Pen will retail exclusively at Singapore Changi Airport's The Shilla Duty Free stores. This honour marks the first time it will be available anywhere in the world. We’ll get first dibs to say goodbye to the spots on our faces!

As any avid traveller will tell you, maintaining or improving your skincare routine becomes even more essential when you are on the move for a holiday or work.

As your complexion adjusts to external stressors such as new climates, dry cabin air and ultraviolet (UV) rays, your complexion needs even more TLC than usual.

Five fast facts to know about the SK-II GenOptics Spot Pen

What makes the Genoptics Spot Pen your newest skincare must-have?

#1 It will help you target spots while you are on-the-go, no matter where you are in the world. Slim enough to fit into your tiniest travel pouch, the Genoptics Spot Pen is your new, inseparable beauty BFF as you explore an animal safari, zip through the buzzy streets of Bangkok or live it up at a luxury resort on a far-flung beach.

#2 It features SK-II's most potent WH Smart Cocktail, a powerful formula infused with the goodness of Pitera™ and other whitening agents to target and reduce spots on your face more effectively.

#3 Its cutting-edge Magnetic Applicator boosts product absorption by delivering ingredients three times more effectively than the traditional application method of lightly tapping it onto your skin with your finger.

#4 Easy to use, any time of the day, it targets age spots and dark spots caused by UV exposure for bright, even skin.

#5 It is the perfect complement to a beauty routine that includes GenOptics Spot Essence or Facial Treatment Essence, for a more holistic approach to a healthy, glowing complexion.

If you are leaving the country for a trip, factor in a little bit more shopping time to snap one up, the GenOptics Spot Pen will retail exclusively at The Shilla Duty Free stores at all four terminals of Changi Airport from now till February 28.

The GenOptics Spot Pen will be available at other SK-II Travel Retail Counters from March 1.

This article is created in partnership with SK-II