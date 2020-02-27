Bachelorette star nabbed for robbery, domestic violence

LOS ANGELES • Chad Johnson, star of reality shows such as The Bachelorette (2016), has been arrested for robbery and domestic violence.

Johnson, 32, was arrested by the Los Angeles police on Monday after a heated spat with his girlfriend, social media influencer Annalise Mishler, 25, which led to Johnson allegedly getting physical with Mishler, American media reported.

On Instagram, Mishler claimed that Johnson went to her house drunk and "punched a hole" in her wall after she had confronted him about seeing dating app notifications on his phone. She added that she had tried to dial 911, but Johnson snatched her phone away.

Even before this incident, Johnson has had a history of bad behaviour. He was known infamously as "Bad Chad" on The Bachelorette and was even ejected by host Chris Harrison from the show in the first episode for belligerent behaviour.

Johnson, who has also appeared in reality shows such as Famously Single (2017) and Celebrity Big Brother (2017), is now out of jail on a bond and due back in court on March 17.