Austin Li under fire for telling actress Yang Mi a crass joke

BEIJING • Chinese Internet celebrity Li Jiaqi, also known as Austin Li, is in a pickle after his crass joke to acclaimed Chinese actress Yang Mi, who was a guest on his livestream.

Li, who often does product reviews of cosmetics and food, was eating jelly with Yang, the latter taking small, delicate bites.

Li quipped: "You need to eat jelly like you're giving oral sex. If not, you cannot suck the whole thing out."

Viewers expressed their displeasure at Li's joke, commenting: "Clearly sexual harassment."

Yang asked him: "What's that? What does it mean?"

She then quickly changed the subject, saying the jelly tasted good.

After the episode, Li posted an apology on Weibo. He wrote: "I said something very inappropriate during the live broadcast just now. I will pay more attention to what I say in the future."

Some netizens appeared to be placated and urged him to be more thoughtful in the future.

Yang also politely thanked Li, commenting: "Thank you for your care and the gifts on today's show."