Asian fusion restaurant CreatureS in Little India closes

SINGAPORE - Asian fusion restaurant CreatureS has announced its closure on Facebook on Sunday (Nov 24).

CreatureS first opened its doors in 2015 and was helmed by two home-cooks, photographer Dennis Chong and Chong Kok Keong, who was from the information technology industry.

They said in their Facebook post: "CreatureS was a labour of love created purely from the passion to cook and share that love with everyone out there." No reasons were given for the closure.

The restaurant in Little India is known for its modern Singaporean cuisine, with creative dishes such as Italian yong tau foo and desserts like orh nee cake.

CreatureS was recognised as HungryGoWhere's Best New Cafe in 2016, and has been listed in the Singapore Tatler's T.Dining Singapore Best Restaurants awards for the last four years.

In February this year, CreatureS also launched its sister venture in Beijing, Tease by CreatureS, which remains open though.