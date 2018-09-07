Asia Argento quits X Factor show

ROME •The axe has fallen on an X Factor judge. Italian actress Asia Argento, who accused film mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape and has been accused herself of sexually assaulting a minor, will quit the Italian version of the reality show.

A statement said "by mutual agreement with Asia Argento", Sky Italia and FremantleMedia had decided to end her work on the show, which is to begin its 12th season in Italy.

Argento, 42, has played a leading role in the #MeToo campaign to end sexual assault against women.

But she also reportedly paid US$380,000 (S$523,000) to actor Jimmy Bennett, who said she had sex with him in 2013 when he was 17. She denies the claim and has said she gave him money only to help him out during a difficult period.

The Italian television producers said Argento would appear in early X Factor episodes that had been filmed this year, but would not be in a subsequent elimination round so as not to "distract attention".

