As busy as a Bumblebee

Hailee Steinfeld was drawn by Bumblebee's rounded, character-driven storyline.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
24 min ago

After being involved in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Bumblebee, actress Hailee Steinfeld has an album in the works

NEW YORK • Early this month, Hailee Steinfeld roused herself from bed and tweeted to her more than one million fans: "Woke up beaming with excitement this morning... (HEART)"

And why not? She was about to celebrate her 22nd birthday. The animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, in which she had voiced Gwen Stacy, had just been nominated for a Golden Globe.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 27, 2018, with the headline 'As busy as a Bumblebee'. Print Edition | Subscribe
