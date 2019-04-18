World-famous pianist Richard Clayderman to return to Singapore on Aug 3

SINGAPORE - World-famous pianist Richard Clayderman - known for his signature tune Ballade pour Adeline - will be Singapore on Aug 3 for a one-night-only concert.

The Frenchman, who has been described as the most successful pop-classical pianist of all time, will perform at The Star Theatre in one-north.

The audience can expect to hear old-time favourites such as Ballade pour Adeline, Mariage D'amour and Souvenirs D'enfance.

Born Philippe Pages, Clayderman is known for his interpretations of classics, pop standards and his own trademark originals.

In 1976, he recorded Ballade pour Adeline - and it was a hit, selling 22 million copies in 38 countries. His popularity soared in the next few years, which saw him perform to audiences in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Korea and Taiwan.

At 65, he is still a prolific performer. He played at 79 concerts worldwide in 2018.

Clayderman will bring his Richard Clayderman Asia Tour 2019to Singapore after making stops in cities such as Taipei and Hong Kong.

Tickets will go on sale from April 25 at 10am.

BOOK IT/RICHARD CLAYDERMAN ASIA TOUR 2019

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green, 04-01

WHEN: Aug 3, 8pm

ADMISSION:From $98 (excluding ticketing fee). Call 65-3158-8588 or go to https://www.apactix.com/events/detail/richardclayderman-2019. Tickets are also available at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, The Star Performing Arts Centre Box Office, Scotts Square Concierge Desk and all SingPost outlets islandwide.

INFO: www.unusual.com.sg