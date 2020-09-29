Works by five local masters to contemplate on

A show shining the spotlight on five Cultural Medallion artists has sprung up at STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery.

The maestros are the late Chinese ink painter Chua Ek Kay, collage artist Goh Beng Kwan, sculptor Han Sai Por, watercolour painter Ong Kim Seng, and performance artist Amanda Heng.

As the global pandemic rages on, STPI has decided to focus more on local artists this year, says the exhibition's curator Rachel Tan, noting that the selected artists, aside from being recipients of Singapore's highest accolade for the arts, had also previously done residencies with STPI.

Many of the works in the show respond to environments in Singapore, meditating on nature, urbanity and their intersections.

"This pause for reflection invites a tone of quiet contemplation. Slower looking is something we are trying to encourage," Ms Tan adds.