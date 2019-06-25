Where to go for inclusive art events for children

I-OPENER: PLAY WITH THE SENSES

What: Installations and interactive art at children's centre for creativity Playeum, co-created by artists with a disability. Children of all ages and abilities can enjoy works such as the calming, white-themed Clement Space designed by Dawn-joy Leong, an artist with autism.

Where: Playeum, 01-23 Gillman Barracks, Block 47 Malan Road

When: Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 6pm |

Admission: $22 for children aged one to 12, free for accompanying adult ($10 for additional accompanying adult). Tuesdays, 1.30 to 5.30pm are free for children with special needs and their caregivers; register at www.playeum.com/giving-tuesdays.

Info: www.playeum.com

GATEWAY KIDS CLUB

What: A weekly programme for children and their parents and guardians to enjoy together. It includes storytelling, arts and craft as well as parenting talks and workshops. Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

When: Saturdays, 9am to 1pm

Admission: Free but pre-register at bit.ly/2J8Fiui

Info: For children aged three to eight, accompanied by parents and guardians. Children with special needs are welcome

CALM DOWN TO THE LIBRARY

What: A sensory-friendly space at the Woodlands Regional Library, designed to help children with autism use and enjoy this public space. It has "cool-down zones" and is equipped with sensory-friendly play toys.

Where: Woodlands Regional Library, Level 4 Woodlands Civic Centre, 900 South Woodlands Drive

When: Until Aug 16, 10am to 9pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: bit.ly/2Kzaaax

ESPLANADE PLAYTIME! US

What: A family-friendly theatre production for children aged two to six, about the ups and downs of friendship. Part of the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay's PLAYtime! series for young viewers.

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Aug 10 to 25, various timings; Aug 23 and 24, 11am and 2pm, are sensory-friendly performances

Admission: $20 from the Esplanade Box Office (call 6828-8389) or www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/playtime/2019

GATEWAY ARTS FESTIVAL

What: Gateway Theatre celebrates its second anniversary with a performing arts festival including storytelling, dance-theatre and magic shows. There are also relaxed performances as well as shows with audio description (for those who are blind or visually disabled); or closed captioning or signing (for the deaf and hard of hearing).

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah |

When: July 6 to 28, various timings

Info: Go to artsfest.gateway.sg for ticketing details and information on accessibility

GATEWAY STAGE KIDS

What: A 10-month drama training programme for children, which ends with a co-created performance.

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

When: Saturdays, 10 to 11am

Admission: Varies, go to bit.ly/2ZJqb10

Info: For ages four to nine, children with special needs are welcome. Parents and guardians need not sit in.