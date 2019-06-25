Where to go for inclusive art events for children

Ms Amy Cheng (left) teaches a Stage Kids Workshop whose participants are children of all abilities. Playeum has installations and interactive art co-created by artists with a disability, such as Clement Space (above) by Dawn-joy Leong, who has autism
Ms Amy Cheng (left) teaches a Stage Kids Workshop whose participants are children of all abilities.ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
I-OPENER: PLAY WITH THE SENSES

What: Installations and interactive art at children's centre for creativity Playeum, co-created by artists with a disability. Children of all ages and abilities can enjoy works such as the calming, white-themed Clement Space designed by Dawn-joy Leong, an artist with autism.
Where: Playeum, 01-23 Gillman Barracks, Block 47 Malan Road
When: Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 6pm |
Admission: $22 for children aged one to 12, free for accompanying adult ($10 for additional accompanying adult). Tuesdays, 1.30 to 5.30pm are free for children with special needs and their caregivers; register at www.playeum.com/giving-tuesdays.
Info: www.playeum.com

GATEWAY KIDS CLUB 

What: A weekly programme for children and their parents and guardians to enjoy together. It includes storytelling, arts and craft as well as parenting talks and workshops. Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah 
When: Saturdays, 9am to 1pm
Admission: Free but pre-register at bit.ly/2J8Fiui 
Info: For children aged three to eight, accompanied by parents and guardians. Children with special needs are welcome

CALM DOWN TO THE LIBRARY

What: A sensory-friendly space at the Woodlands Regional Library, designed to help children with autism use and enjoy this public space. It has "cool-down zones" and is equipped with sensory-friendly play toys.
Where: Woodlands Regional Library, Level 4 Woodlands Civic Centre, 900 South Woodlands Drive
When: Until Aug 16, 10am to 9pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: bit.ly/2Kzaaax

ESPLANADE PLAYTIME! US

What: A family-friendly theatre production for children aged two to six, about the ups and downs of friendship. Part of the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay's PLAYtime! series for young viewers.
Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive
When: Aug 10 to 25, various timings; Aug 23 and 24, 11am and 2pm, are sensory-friendly performances
Admission: $20 from the Esplanade Box Office (call 6828-8389) or www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/playtime/2019

GATEWAY ARTS FESTIVAL

What: Gateway Theatre celebrates its second anniversary with a performing arts festival including storytelling, dance-theatre and magic shows. There are also relaxed performances as well as shows with audio description (for those who are blind or visually disabled); or closed captioning or signing (for the deaf and hard of hearing).
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah |
When: July 6 to 28, various timings
Info: Go to artsfest.gateway.sg for ticketing details and information on accessibility

GATEWAY STAGE KIDS

What: A 10-month drama training programme for children, which ends with a co-created performance.
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
When: Saturdays, 10 to 11am
Admission: Varies, go to bit.ly/2ZJqb10
Info: For ages four to nine, children with special needs are welcome. Parents and guardians need not sit in.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 25, 2019, with the headline 'Where to go for inclusive art events for children'. Print Edition | Subscribe
