When ballet fans go overboard

WASHINGTON • Isabella Boylston, a principal ballerina with American Ballet Theatre (ABT), eats a lot of pasta.

Her love of pasta has even inspired a New York restaurant to create a noodle dish in her honour.

But the ultimate pasta tribute came from one of Boylston's fans, who was waiting at the Metropolitan Opera House stage door after a performance one night to present her with a silver necklace, strung with a sterling farfalle.

"I opened it and started laughing because I thought it was so creative," Boylston said recently by telephone from her dressing room, where she was preparing to rehearse the ballet, Harlequinade.

"It's a nice lucky charm."

Receiving gifts from fans is another kind of performance for many dancers, particularly ballet dancers.

Ballet incites a specific kind of response from its audience, a drive for a direct, personal connection.

You see this during the bows at the end of a show, when the fondest fans might toss flowers on the stage to honour a great star.

This tradition started in the early 19th century, when ballerina Marie Taglioni inspired bombardments of roses.

Ballerinas ever since have braced themselves for these fragrant missiles and the occasional wild pitch.

Boylston said when she was a new member of the corps de ballet, she witnessed a flying sunflower smack celebrated ballerina Nina Ananiashvili in the head during curtain calls after Swan Lake.

"It landed in the dead centre of her forehead," Boylston said. "She just charmingly picked it up and made a laughing gesture. It was cute."

Such are the perils of public excitement for the dancer, who must gracefully navigate between the pros and cons of fame.

Occasionally, the cons can have more troubling consequences than a floral bruising.

A stalker once sent Boylston threatening messages on social media and began waiting for her outside the theatre. The police eventually intervened.

"It's wonderful to see the fans at the stage door, but you can be in a vulnerable position," she said. "People feel like they know you. And we don't have the level of security that Beyonce has."

For most dancers, contact with fans is less dramatic, although many marvelled at some fans' inclination to get too close.

ABT principal dancer Daniil Simkin said he has had to fend off hugs and kisses, when he would much rather receive a simple compliment.

Alessandra Ferri, the Italian ballerina and international star who performs with ABT and the Royal Ballet, wonders why some ballet fans seek physical contact.

"Some people want to touch you, to come close and grab you," Ferri said. "Maybe because we are not totally human on stage, because we fly, you know? Also, dance is a physical thing."

More often, public admiration has its rewards and some of them are magnificent.

One long-time fan in Paris presented Ferri with an Hermes Kelly bag, that totem of prestige and patience. Another in Milan gave her an antique gold brooch.

She has received paintings of herself; teddy bears dressed to match her costumes; and acres of flowers, particularly on big nights, such as her last Romeo And Juliet with ABT, when she temporarily retired in 2007, and when she returned to the stage a few years later at Teatro Alla Scala.

And it is not only ballerinas who are fussed over by the public.

"This guy comes up to me at the stage door, looking like he's straight out of a film noir, full trench coat, cap, scarf, all dressed in black," said San Francisco Ballet principal Joseph Walsh.

The man gushed praise in a thick Russian accent, then pulled a few vodka bottles out of his coat and pressed them on Walsh. Night after night, he would show up with more vodka. Walsh does not drink vodka. But what are you going to do?

Another fan once gave him bootleg DVDs of Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

"He said, 'You should study these,'" Walsh said. "I was like, 'Wow. I'm going to take that as a gift, but maybe it's not?'"

For Argentina-born former ABT principal Paloma Herrera, the effusive thanks she would receive from fans left her baffled.

"What do you thank me for? I want to say thank you to you," she said. "I never understood. I had to thank the people who came and watched. I was so grateful for them."

In the end, that is what stays with the dancers: gratitude for those who have been with them in darkness, for those to whom the theatre is a place of worship, who take the art seriously and who wait patiently, late into the night, simply for the chance to make their bond known.

