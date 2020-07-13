When All This Is Over Podcast: Ep 4

When All This Is Over: Ep 4

19:44 mins

From a birthday Zoom call to lamentations for a lost year, listen to poetry and prose about the Covid-19 pandemic by local writers Aaron Maniam, Jinny Koh, Amanda Chong, Diana Rahim and Gwee Li Sui.

This is part of the 30 Days Of Art series, supported by the National Arts Council, to inspire and uplift listeners as the country emerges from the Covid-19 circuit breaker.

To see the rest of the works, go to str.sg/30Days. For more local digital arts offerings, visit a-list.sg to appreciate #SGCultureAnywhere.

Things To Do In A Pandemic by Aaron Maniam - 0:33

Unbroken by Jinny Koh - 2:38

Lamentations by Amanda Chong - 6:11

A List Of Things That Can Still Travel Great Distances by Diana Rahim - 9:01

The Lost Year by Gwee Li Sui - 14:46

Performed by: Aaron Maniam, Olivia Ho, Amanda Chong and Diana Rahim

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Discover ST & BT podcasts:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg