When All This Is Over Podcast: Ep 2

Ep 2: When All This Is Over

19:43 mins

From an unearthly encounter at Mustafa Centre to overheard bathroom conversations, listen to poetry and prose about the Covid-19 pandemic by local writers Theophilus Kwek, Daryl Qilin Yam, Deborah Emmanuel, Kirstin Chen and Judith Huang.

This is part of the 30 Days Of Art series, supported by the National Arts Council, to inspire and uplift listeners as the country emerges from the Covid-19 circuit breaker. To see the rest of the works, go to str.sg/30Days. For more local digital arts offerings, visit a-list.sg to appreciate #SGCultureAnywhere.

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Penelope Lee

Read by: Theophilus Kwek, Daryl Qilin Yam, Deborah Emmanuel, Kirstin Chen and Olivia Ho

Edited by: Penelope Lee

The Window by Theophilus Kwek - 0:32

A Visitation At Mustafa by Daryl Qilin Yam - 5:46

Silent Revolution by Deborah Emmanuel - 11:20

In Between by Kirstin Chen - 13:07

On The Other Side by Judith Huang - 18:09

