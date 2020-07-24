When All This Is Over: Ep 4

From a birthday Zoom call to lamentations for a lost year, listen to poetry and prose about the Covid-19 pandemic by local writers Aaron Maniam, Jinny Koh, Amanda Chong, Diana Rahim and Gwee Li Sui.
This is part of the 30 Days Of Art series, supported by the National Arts Council, to inspire and uplift listeners as the country emerges from the Covid-19 circuit breaker. Listen at str.sg/Js2a
To see the rest of the works, go to str.sg/30Days. For more local digital arts offerings, go to a-list.sg to appreciate #SGCultureAnywhere.
Performed by: Aaron Maniam, Olivia Ho, Amanda Chong and Diana Rahim
Produced by: Olivia Ho and Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee
