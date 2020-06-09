Warm exploration of love and its complexities

FICTION

LOVE AFTER LOVE

By Ingrid Persaud

Faber & Faber/Paperback/409 pages/ $27.82/Available at bit.ly/LoveALove/4 stars

Nothing is black and white in Ingrid Persaud's novel Love After Love, which immerses readers in her native Trinidad's bewitching beauty, as well as the violent crime and prejudice that blight it.

It opens with middle-aged widow Betty Ramdin, to whom the death of her abusive husband Sunil comes as a relief.

Despite a haunting feeling that Sunil's spirit lurks "in the walls, on the stairs, in the rooms", Betty is full of good humour.

When her tenant Chetan, a closeted gay man, moves in, the two form a deep bond.

Chetan is also a welcome father figure to Betty's son Solo. For a while, they settle into an unconventional but happy family unit.

Like an album of sepia-toned snapshots, part one of the novel draws readers in with the mundane beauty of ordinary life, as days of planting herbs, playing chess and shelling pigeon peas pass languidly.

The vivid cooking scenes and lilting colloquial language also add to the novel's richness and vibrancy.



Love After Love (right), by Ingrid Persaud (left), revolves around a middle-aged widow, her son and a gay tenant and is set in Trinidad. PHOTO: RUSSELL WATSON



But these buoyant days come to an abrupt end as the undercurrent of trauma inevitably resurfaces.

"I love her as much as I can love anybody," Chetan says of Betty. His heartrending words come with a desperate hope that a romance between them would "make up for everything", for the shame and rejection he is made to feel because of his sexuality.

When he bares the truth to Betty one night, she too divulges an agonising secret which Solo overhears.

Several years later, a teenage Solo - already set on immigrating illegally - flies to New York to stay with his paternal uncle. Despite her persistent pleas, he never wants to see his mother again.

Chetan, wanting himself and Betty to "be free to meet other people", moves away too.

But while platonic love is often sidelined so romance can take the stage, Persaud never neglects the friendship between Betty and Chetan.

The clingy, conservative man that Betty's well-meaning friends set her up with is mostly annoying and at best comic relief.

Chetan, on the other hand, plunges headlong into a string of passionate but messy clandestine relationships. "Was this love?" he questions. "I don't know. It real hurt for sure. Maybe love wasn't for men like me."

Amid the chaos, their friendship is a pure, vivid truth to hold on to.

Persaud's sensitive exploration of complex human relationships echoes her debut short story The Sweet Sop, which won the 2017 Commonwealth Short Story Prize and 2018 BBC National Short Story Award.

When Betty recalls bringing Solo home as a newborn, the bittersweet memory deepens the reader's understanding of her anguish: "That first week Sunil was frightened to even close his eyes in case Solo stopped breathing."

But as the drama escalates rapidly, this thoughtfulness is not always sustained, especially in Solo's narrative. After years of drawn-out stubbornness, his change of heart feels anti-climactic.

On the whole, however, Love After Love is warm and wise. It tenderly opens the reader's heart to human love in all its messy, multifaceted entirety.

