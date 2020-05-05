Walls that wow

Murals are no longer exclusive to heritage districts, hipster areas and Housing Board blocks.

In recent years, more companies and even homes are asking for wall art. These requests come in all shapes and sizes, and vary from client to client.

Mural artists say a good mural can help make a brand.

Like most good artworks, however, the process of creating a mural is not easy and some mammoth murals come with colossal challenges.

Outdoor murals, for example, require artists to battle the elements while working.

Generally, murals are priced from $650 to $25,000 and take five to 20 days to complete - depending on the complexity of the artwork, conditions of the space, the size of the wall and deadline.

These artists from three mural businesses tell The Straits Times how they are having a wall of a time.

Fyre Flame

In 2006, Mr Mohammad Shahril Selamat decorated the walls of his room by painting superheroes such as the Hulk and Ironman on them. He was a prop artist for events like Zouk's Halloween parties at the time.

Nowadays, the walls that the 38-year-old works on range from the exteriors of company premises to interiors of children's rooms.

Mr Shahril, who also goes by the name Sha, runs his own mural painting and art service business, Fyre Flame, and his works feature surrealistic, pop or abstract art styles.

He and his team find inspiration in their clients' stories. "Tastefully designed artworks connect viewers to a brand or an individual," says Mr Shahril, who is married.

Although the business got off to a rocky start in 2015, with some months going by without any work, Fyre Flame enjoys a steady stream of clients today.

Mr Shahril cites the People's Association annual PAssionArts Festival, which gave him several opportunities to showcase his talent, as a key stepping stone. "I just went with the flow and did what I love, which is using my talent to make people happy."

Just Sketch

Art studio Just Sketch, located at the National Design Centre, is helmed by married couple Uroodong Chongthanatrakol, better known as Ohm, and Paranee Sanguanpong, both 41, also known as Tai.

After 15 years as a commercial interior designer, Ohm started the business in 2016 with his wife.

She left her job as a spa director in Marina Bay Sands two years earlier to start an employment agency. After several unsuccessful ventures, she turned to the person closest to her. Aware of her husband's love of hand-sketching and his talent, she convinced him to take the leap and Just Sketch was born.

While Ohm does the artworks, Tai manages the studio's projects and liaises with clients. They do not have children.

Although the studio's early years were far from smooth-sailing, the couple have not looked back.

Last year, Ohm got the chance to work on two figurines of Singa the Courtesy Lion, which he presented to President Halimah Yacob in celebration of Singapore's 54th birthday.

Today, you can find his Singapore-themed mural at Tampines West Community Club and other brand-themed walls at companies and restaurants.

Earlier this year, he completed a mural for Yi Jia Chun, a home-grown Chinese restaurant at Marina Bay Link Mall. The artwork, which depicts a nostalgic kampung scene, tells the history of the restaurant's signature family recipe - replacing a wordy write-up that was initially supposed to go up on the wall.

Ohm's other works include a wall for Procter & Gamble Singapore, which chronicles the consumer goods company's key milestones and achievements.

"People can remember pictures better than words," he notes. "I want to translate a company's stories into art."

Studio Moonchild

Ms Anastasia Catharina, 33, and Mr Muhammad Firdaus, 35, are fans of Japanese anime, manga and Western comics, and it shows in their colourful eye-catching murals.

One such work, titled Under The Knife (2018), is currently featured at Goodman Arts Centre.

The duo met in 2010 while pursuing a one-year conceptual design course at FZD School of Design and went on to work mainly in mobile gaming companies as concept designers.

But in 2017, they decided they wanted to draw on a bigger platform - literally - and set up Studio Moonchild, an art studio specialising in mural and street art.

Mr Firdaus still works as a designer and part-time digital design lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic, while Ms Catharina also does freelance work.

When done right, they believe murals can become unique landmarks of a particular place. "This is especially true in the social media age, where photos of murals can be posted and shared online," the duo say.

For the concept designers, who are more familiar with digital art, transitioning to a more traditional medium was initially quite intimidating, but they are not the type to back down from a challenge.

They say: "Now, we're experimenting more with traditional mediums and even sculpting and customising toys. It's great to see some of our skill sets coming full circle."