Interactive tour in former Supreme Court where prisoners were sentenced to death

The cast of 0600, including (from far left) Jeramy Lim, Suhaili Safari, Grace Kalaiselvi, Lina Yu and Vignesh Singh, takes viewers on a journey tracing the prisoners' route through the former Supreme Court building.
Published
1 hour ago

0600 is an interactive tour featuring monologues about prisoners who walked through the former Supreme Court

Arts Correspondent
A "secret" route trod by condemned prisoners after they were sentenced inspires the site-specific work 0600 created by arts collective GroundZ-0 for the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa).

The interactive tour and mixed media presentation take groups of viewers through the former Supreme Court and City Hall buildings - now the National Gallery Singapore - till May 12.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 01, 2018, with the headline 'Walk the path of the condemned'.
Topics: 

