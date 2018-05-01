Interactive tour in former Supreme Court where prisoners were sentenced to death

A "secret" route trod by condemned prisoners after they were sentenced inspires the site-specific work 0600 created by arts collective GroundZ-0 for the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa).
The interactive tour and mixed media presentation take groups of viewers through the former Supreme Court and City Hall buildings - now the National Gallery Singapore - till May 12.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?