VR graffiti battle at street culture convention

Street art will take on a new dimension over this weekend as a virtual-reality (VR) graffiti battle kicks off with contestants from the region.

The competition, which will be held today and tomorrow, is one of the highlight events of Asia's first-of-its-kind street culture convention, Culture Cartel.

It will feature eight graffiti artists facing off against one another using Google's Tilt Brush, a VR painting programme.

Home-grown graffiti artist Muhammad Taufiq Rosle, who goes by the moniker Boon Baked, is one of the artists invited to compete.

The 30-year-old, who has been involved in graffiti art for more than six years, is using the Tilt Brush for the first time. He tested the technology last month.

He said: "Compared with traditional graffiti, where you can only paint on a 2D surface, with the VR technology, I can walk through my work, look at it from the side and create a 3D form for it."

BOOK IT / CULTURE CARTEL

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 11am to 9pm ADMISSION: From $20 INFO: culturecartel.com

Aside from a VR graffiti battle, Culture Cartel, held at the F1 Pit Building, will feature art, toys and fashion, with more than 100 artists, designers and brands in attendance.

American artist Joshua Vides will have an art installation with the event's brand partner, Mercedes-Benz, to showcase the beauty of its new A-class.

An exclusive line of jackets by denim brand Levi's and four Singaporean artists will also be launched at the event.

Other retail brands, such as Nike, Puma, Skechers and Vans, will also be taking part in the convention.

A documentary profiling the rise of street artist Shepard Fairey by Oscar-winning film-maker James Moll and executive producer James Franco will also be screened.

Culture Cartel's convention director Jeremy Tan hopes the event can bring the varied elements of street culture under one umbrella.

He said: "Although there are street culture-related events in Asia, most of them focus only on one or selected segments of this diverse and colourful industry.

"Hearing from the ground about how sub-culture fans and retailers wanted a unifying platform, we created Culture Cartel - an all-encompassing space for anyone who is into street culture."