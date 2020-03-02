Visitors can enjoy free admission to Singapore Biennale this month until it ends on March 22

SINGAPORE - This March, visitors to the Singapore Biennale 2019 will enjoy free admission at all its 11 venues, including National Gallery Singapore, Asian Civilisations Museum and contemporary arts cluster Gillman Barracks.

Admission fees for entry into the Singapore Biennale exhibition previously ranged from $10 to $30 at National Gallery Singapore. Entrance into the other venues was previously free and will continue to remain so until the end of the festival.

The event will run until March 22.

The Biennale, a contemporary art exhibition which started in November last year, features 77 artists and art collectives from Singapore, South-east Asia and around the world.

The Singapore Biennale 2019, which is in its sixth edition, is titled Every Step In The Right Direction.

Highlights of the Biennale include live the walking performance Every Step Counts by local artist Amanda Heng, mixed media installation Black -Hut, Black - Hut by Indonesian artist Boedi Widjaja and participatory theatre piece The Lesson: A Workshop by local theatre company Drama Box.

Every Step Counts features Ms Heng, 69, and fellow performers walking from Singapore Art Museum to the Esplanade tunnel. Drawing upon the simple act of walking, her performances take an introspective look at the ageing body and how it is affected by rapidly evolving social and cultural environments.

The final performance of Every Step Counts will take place on March 21 from 7am to 10am, starting at the Singapore Art Museum.

Ms Phyllis Fan, a civil servant who declined to give her age, plans to go to the festival. "Now that the Biennale is free, I hope to make a visit (to National Gallery Singapore) to learn more about the various unique art pieces on display," she said.