Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell will record Butterfly Lovers with Singapore Chinese Orchestra on Aug 31

SINGAPORE - Acclaimed American violinist Joshua Bell is coming to Singapore to record one of the most famous works of classical music written by Chinese composers: the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto.

Music label Sony Classical will record his Aug 31 performance with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) live at the SCO Concert Hall, for release next year.

A day earlier, he performs the same repertoire with the SCO at the Esplanade Concert Hall in a public concert that is already 75 per cent sold out.

With his passion for food second only to his love of music, Bell is looking forward to a pre-concert meal of chicken rice and foodie adventures afterwards with the recording crew and SCO conductor Yeh Tsung. "We have to watch our weight as musicians because we eat late after concerts. Luckily I burn a lot of calories when I play," he says, laughing down the phone from the United States.

The Butterfly Lovers recording was proposed by the violinist, who turns 51 in December and who first played with the SCO during a 2016 tour of Asia. Bell says he did not know what to expect back then but "it felt very organic, something I wanted to try again".

A lot of the credit for his return goes to the SCO music director and conductor, Bell adds. He calls Yeh "very sympathetic" and "a passionate musician". "He made me feel comfortable," says the violinist. "I didn't feel that we were worlds apart, even though it's different musical sounds and in some ways, different musical language."

Yeh, 68, is excited to see Bell again and plans to take him for salted-egg crab and chilli crab at an outlet of the Melben seafood chain. As for chicken rice, he is going to run a few suggestions by the violinist, who hails from Bloomington, Indiana. Yeh was based in Indiana for almost 30 years, leading the South Bend Symphony Orchestra until 2016.

They first worked together in the late 1980s when Yeh invited Bell to play with the South Bend Symphony. This was some years after their first encounter at the Aspen Music Festival in Colorado. "He was a very bright young star already. He made a fabulous, fabulous performance with my orchestra in Indiana," Yeh recalls.

Almost 30 years later, they are ready to record a Western violin with Chinese instruments, and at Bell's suggestion. "He actually proposed it and I said: 'Wow'," says Yeh, chuckling. "Among the superstars of violin or cello, Joshua is one of the most forward-looking persons. He's more willing to try new things."

Bell started on the violin at age four, after his parents, both mental health professionals, noticed he had stretched rubber bands around drawer handles and liked to pluck them and move the drawers around to recreate classical tunes.

He studied with noted teacher Josef Gingold; played solo at age 14 with the Philadelphia Orchestra, led by Italian conductor Riccardo Muti; and played in Carnegie Hall in New York at age 17. Recording contracts and a concert-hall career followed, as did headline-worthy stints such as playing the violin solo on John Corigliano's Oscar-winning soundtrack for the film The Red Violin. It won in 2000 and a year later, Bell won the Grammy award for best instrumental soloist performance with orchestra, for his recording of Nicholas Maw's Violin Concerto, a work written for him.

Famous in musical circles, Bell achieved viral fame after a 2007 experiment initiated by columnist Gene Weingarten of The Washington Post. The violin virtuoso became a busker at a subway station, his concert-level performance on a 1713 Stradivarius grabbing the attention of only a handful of the hundreds who passed him by at rush hour.

Would he repeat the experiment again in Singapore? Bell laughs. "That probably will not happen. Unless we invite people to sit down and listen. I would play in a subway any day if people came and wanted to sit around and have a fun casual concert."

He is bringing the same Stradivarius to Singapore to record the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto, a work composed in the 1950s by noted Chinese composers He Zhanhao and Chen Gang while they were students at the Shanghai Conservatory.

The concerto is inspired by the classic tale of star-crossed lovers who are reincarnated as butterflies at their graves. It was written with melodies and style adapted from traditional Chinese opera and the violin is meant to be played much like the two-stringed erhu.

book it

JOSHUA BELL & SCO: BUTTERFLY LOVERS WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: Aug 30, 7.30pm TICKETS: $68 to $308 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg). Selling fast, prices are before Sistic fees.

Bell notes that the concerto was written by Chinese composers for Western instruments, but he will play his violin with Chinese instruments.

"It's kind of ironic in a way but kind of fun," he says. "I want to approximate as best I can the more Chinese style in the way of expression but I have to find a delicate balance. I don't want to be an erhu player because if I try to imitate it, it will come out sounding inauthentic. I think when you play music, it has to feel natural, you have to use your own voice and not try to imitate someone else."

Playing with the SCO, he says, "hopefully the style will creep into my playing so it will be natural to me and believable to the audience".

The phone interview is conducted just after the violinist drops his 11-year-old son off to camp and he mourns the fact that he will not see the boy again for a month. He also has twin boys born in 2010 with former girlfriend Lisa Matricardi, who is also a violinist.

Although he spends long days on the road away from the family and keeps late nights, he says "you won't find me complaining". "I wouldn't trade it for anything. I get to do what I really love to do and make a good living at it." He gets to try new food - "Singapore has great food because it's also a mix of so many cultures, I have great eating experiences in Singapore." - and meet and experiment with other musicians.

He goes back to the 2016 concert with the SCO where he played Vivaldi's La Primavera (Spring) from The Four Seasons, Sarasate's Zigeunerweisen (Gypsy Airs) and Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso by Saint-Saens (the last two pieces he reprises here on Aug 30 and 31). "It was such a unique sound for me to play, some of these pieces that are classics of the Western repertoire and to play them with this new angle and new sounds of a Chinese orchestra - I was fascinated and inspired by it.

"I thought I really want other people to hear it, especially people who know the pieces already. It's fun to hear them played in this new way."

About Joshua Bell

Joshua Bell was born on Dec 9, 1967 and raised in Bloomington, Indiana. His parents were mental health professionals and he has two sisters.

He received his first violin at age four. He later studied under noted teacher Josef Gingold and also at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University.

At the age of 14, he made his solo debut with the famed Philadelphia Orchestra, under the baton of Italian conductor Riccardo Muti. At age 17, he made his debut in Carnegie Hall with the St Louis Symphony. He has gone on to play solo with world renowned orchestras including the New York Philharmonic and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London.

Bell has won three Grammy Awards, including one in 2001 for best instrumental soloist performance with orchestra, for a recording of a violin concerto written for him by composer Nicholas Maw. In 2002, he scored wins for best classical crossover album (for a recording of Scarlatti, Bach, Debussy and Chopin titled Perpetual Motion), and best engineered album, classical, (for a recording of showtunes from Leonard Bernstein).

Well-known in musical circles, his fame went viral after a 2007 experiment engineered by The Washington Post had Bell play busker in a Washington, D.C. subway station. Only a handful of the hundreds who passed by stopped to listen to his concert-level performance.

In 2007, he won the US$75,000 Avery Fisher Prize, a top accolade for an American musician.

In 2011, he was named music director of the Academy Of St Martin in the Fields in London, one of the world's most famous chamber orchestras. He conducted it at the 2010 Singapore Arts Festival.

Bell has three sons - the oldest aged 11 and twins born in 2010 - with former partner Lisa Matricardi, a violinist.

He plays a 1713 Huberman Stradivarius violin with a late 18th century French bow by Francois Tourte. The violin was famously owned by Bronislaw Huberman, the founder of the Israel Philharmonic. Bell bought it in 2001, after selling his own Stradivarius for a little more than US$2 million.