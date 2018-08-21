Premium
Joshua Bell: Violin, viral video superstar
Joshua Bell returns to Singapore to play the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra
Acclaimed American violinist Joshua Bell is coming to Singapore to record one of the most famous works of classical music written by Chinese composers: the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto.
Music label Sony Classical will record his Aug 31 performance with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) live at the SCO Concert Hall, for release next year.
