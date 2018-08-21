Joshua Bell: Violin, viral video superstar

Joshua Bell has been playing the violin for more than four decades.
Violinist Bell first worked with Singapore Chinese Orchestra music director Yeh Tsung in the late 1980s.
Joshua Bell returns to Singapore to play the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra

Acclaimed American violinist Joshua Bell is coming to Singapore to record one of the most famous works of classical music written by Chinese composers: the Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto.

Music label Sony Classical will record his Aug 31 performance with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) live at the SCO Concert Hall, for release next year.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 21, 2018, with the headline 'Violin, viral video superstar'. Print Edition | Subscribe
