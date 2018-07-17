Utopia and dystopia in Singapore

Judith Huang has been writing poems since she was nine years old.
Judith Huang's debut novel Sofia And The Utopia Machine, which has a 15-year-old girl creating a new world, looks at social inequality

Can Singaporeans see a world in a grain of sand and heaven in a wild flower, as poet William Blake wrote in Auguries Of Innocence?

In Singaporean writer Judith Huang's debut novel Sofia And The Utopia Machine, it is a teenage girl from Ang Mo Kio who realises the Blakean prospect of having infinity in the palm of her hand.

