Theatre companies offer discounts for one another's shows

In the light of the coronavirus situation here, theatre companies Pangdemonium, Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) and Wild Rice are collaborating to offer discounts for one another's upcoming shows.

The three companies announced this last Friday to encourage patrons to support their productions.

Those who buy tickets for The Son, The Lifespan Of A Fact or The Importance Of Being Earnest will get a 15 per cent discount if they buy tickets for the other shows.

The companies said ticket-buyers will get a pop-up message with links to the other two shows to redeem the discount to buy the tickets.

The Government raised the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) to level orange on Feb 7 and advised organisers to defer or adopt precautionary measures for non-essential, large-scale events.

Some performing arts groups, including Checkpoint Theatre and Nine Years Theatre, have cancelled upcoming shows.

Pangdemonium, SRT and Wild Rice cited the financial impact on both companies and actors, and the work and resources that have gone into the productions as reasons for continuing their shows.

Wild Rice's production, The Importance Of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, opened to audiences on Feb 7 and runs till March 8.

Pangdemonium's production, The Son, is scheduled to run from Thursday to March 7 at the Drama Centre Theatre. The play explores mental-health issues among youth and family dynamics and the cast includes Adrian Pang, his son Zachary and Sharda Harrison.

SRT's production The Lifespan Of A Fact, a comedy exploring fact and fiction, is scheduled to run from Feb 25 to March 14 at the KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT.

All three companies said that before the shows start, precautionary measures will be taken, including temperature-screening, and hand sanitisers will be available for patrons.

National Arts Council (NAC) chief executive Rosa Daniel said the resilience of the arts scene is vital to sustain the community.

"NAC applauds the spirit of solidarity among Pangdemonium, Singapore Repertory Theatre and Wild Rice in going ahead with their shows while taking the necessary measures to safeguard their patrons," she said.

"It is important for everyone to stay positive during this period. We hope audiences will strongly support our home-grown artists and companies who continue their work during this time."

Tickets for the shows can be bought from the websites of each company.