The unofficial Art Stage trail

1 The ARTery

A new pop-up showcase called The ARTery will feature at least 14 Singapore and international galleries which had signed up for Art Stage Singapore.

It is organised by non-profit group Art Outreach with help from the National Arts Council, Singapore Tourism Board and Economic Development Board, and support from Marina Bay Sands.

Some of the galleries include Linda Gallery, based in Singapore, Jakarta and Beijing, which will showcase copper and brass works by Indonesian sculptor Nyoman Nuarta; and Tanya Baxter Contemporary, based in London and Hong Kong, which will display graffiti artist Banksy's original Bomb Love (2003) and British artist Tracey Emin's limited-edition lithographs, among other works.

WHERE: Hall A, Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue

WHEN: Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: facebook.com/theARTerySG or e-mail theartery@artoutreachsingapore.org

2 Gillman Barracks

JUSTIN LEE @ S.E.A FOCUS

WHAT: Singapore artist Justin Lee, who created four laser-cut stainless steel warrior figures for Art Stage Singapore, will now display three of them at Art Seasons Gallery's booth at the S.E.A. Focus art fair in Gillman Barracks.

Titled Warrior Assembly: A Collection Of Mental Occupation, they are an extension of the artist's Esplanade-commissioned installation Game Of Life, where warriors are arranged as though in a game of chess.

WHERE: Booth B10, Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road

WHEN: Thursday to Sunday, 3 to 7pm (Thursday), 3 to 10pm (Friday), 11am to 7pm (Saturday and Sunday)

RICHARD KOH FINE ART'S SOUTH-EAST ASIAN SHOWCASE

WHAT: Works by established South-east Asian artists, including Malaysian artist Nadiah Bamadhaj and Singapore artist Jason Wee, presented by Richard Koh Fine Art.

WHERE: Block 47 Malan Road, Gillman Barracks

WHEN: Tomorrow to Feb 16, 10am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays)

YEOH CHOO KUAN AND JONG OH

WHAT: A pop-up show by Malaysian painter Yeoh Choo Kuan, presented by Richard Koh Fine Art, where Yeoh will unveil a 20m-long canvas piece. Sharing the space is a solo installation by South Korean artist Jong Oh, presented by New York-based Marc Straus Gallery.

WHERE: 01-35, Block 22 Lock Road, Gillman Barracks

WHEN: Tomorrow to Jan 27, 4 to 9pm (tomorrow); 11am to 7pm (Thursday to Sunday)

3 White Space Art Asia

Bronze sculptures and Chinese ink paintings by artists Xu Hua Xin, Zhao Xiao Hai and Liu Ruo Wang, among others will be on display.

WHERE: White Space Art Asia, 04-08 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road

WHEN: 10.30am to 8.30pm daily

4 Instinc Art Space At Gajah Gallery

WHAT: Two works by Singapore artist Yeo Shih Yun and Lebanese artist Laudi Abilama, which Instinc Art Space originally intended to present at Art Stage Singapore, are on display at Gajah Gallery in its latest exhibition Monumenta.

WHERE: Gajah Gallery, 03-04, 39 Keppel Road, Tanjong Pagar Distripark

WHEN: Wednesday to Feb 10, 11am to 7pm (weekdays), noon to 6pm (weekends)

5 Instinc Art Space At Plot

WHAT: Instinc Art Space, which had intended to present works by artists Chihiro Kabata, Yuuri Kabata, Laudi Abilama and Yeo Shih Yun at Art Stage Singapore, will now exhibit them in a shophouse in the Bukit Pasoh conservation area.

WHERE: Plot, 23 Teo Hong Road

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8pm

INFO: On Saturday, there will be a panel discussion with the artists at 3pm and an opening party from 7 to 9pm, with a performance by Japanese dancer Chiharu Kuronuma

6 Marc Straus At The Culture Story

WHAT: A showcase of new paintings by renowned Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, presented by New York-based Marc Straus Gallery

WHERE: The Culture Story, 2 Leng Kee Road, 03-06 Thye Hong Centre

WHEN: Thursday to Sunday, with a talk on the life and art of Nitsch on Thursday from 2.30 to 4pm

7 Opera Gallery

WHAT: Works by Spanish artist Manolo Valdes, Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, Chinese artist Yue Min Jun and Spanish painter Lita Cabellut, among others.

WHERE: Opera Gallery, 02-16 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

WHEN: Until Sunday, 11am to 8pm

8 Mazel Galerie

WHAT: A solo exhibition of animal sculptures by French artist Quentin Garel.

WHERE: Mazel Galerie, 02-17 Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road

WHEN: Until Sunday, 11am to 7pm

9 Eternity Gallery

Featuring works by Los Angeles-based street artist Mr Brainwash, contemporary German painter Michael Moebius and Paris-based visual artist and photographer Patrick Chelli, among others.

WHERE: 10 Scotts Road, 01-06 Grand Hyatt Hotel

WHEN: Thursday to Monday, 11am to 8pm

10 Aicon Gallery at The Arts House

WHAT: New York-based Aicon Gallery will present works by Indian artists A. Ramachandran and M.F. Husain, Algerian artist Rachid Koraichi and Nigerian-born artist Victor Ekpuk, among others, at the Living Room of The Arts House.

WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

WHEN: Friday to Sunday, 10am to 7pm