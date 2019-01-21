The unofficial Art Stage trail

SINGAPORE - Many stranded galleries and artists have found alternative platforms to show their works after the sudden cancellation of Art Stage Singapore - the country's major contemporary art fair.

Called off nine days before its public opening, Art Stage was supposed to have run at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre from Jan 25 to 27.

Here are 12 locations where you can view the artworks originally intended for Art Stage Singapore.

1. THE ARTERY

A new pop-up showcase called The ARTery will feature at least 14 Singapore and international galleries, which had signed up for Art Stage Singapore. It is organised by non-profit group Art Outreach with help from the National Arts Council, Singapore Tourism Board and the Economic Development Board.

Some of galleries include Linda Gallery, based in Singapore, Jarkarta and Beijing, which will showcase copper and brass works by Indonesian sculptor Nyoman Nuarta, and Tanya Baxter Contemporary, based in London and Hong Kong, which will display graffiti artist Banksy's original Bomb Love (2003) and British artist Tracey Emin's limited edition lithographs among other works.

WHERE: Hall A, Marina Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 10 Bayfront Avenue

WHEN: Jan 24 to 27, 11am to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: http://facebook.com/theARTerySG or e-mail theartery@artoutreachsingapore.org



Some of galleries include Linda Gallery, which will display graffiti artist Banksy's original Bomb Love (2003). PHOTO: TANYA BAXTER CONTEMPORARY



------------

2. GILLMAN BARRACKS

JUSTIN LEE @ S.E.A FOCUS

WHAT: Singapore artist Justin Lee, who created four laser-cut stainless steel warrior figures for Art Stage Singapore, will now display three of them at Art Seasons Gallery's booth at the S.E.A. Focus art fair in Gillman Barracks. Titled Warrior Assembly: A Collection Of Mental Occupation, they are an extension of the artist's Esplanade-commissioned installation Game Of Life where warriors are arranged as though in a game of chess.

WHERE: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road, Booth B10

WHEN: Jan 24 to 27, from 3pm to 7pm (Jan 24), 3pm to 10pm (Jan 25), 11am to 70m (weekend)

RICHARD KOH FINE ART'S SOUTH-EAST ASIAN SHOWCASE

WHAT: Works by established South-east Asian artists including Malaysian artist Nadiah Bamadhaj and Singapore artist Jason Wee, presented by Richard Koh Fine Art.

WHERE: Block 47 Malan Road, Gillman Barracks

WHEN: Jan 23 to Feb 16, from 10am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays)

YEOH CHOO KUAN AND JONG OH

WHAT: A pop-up show by Malaysian painter Yeoh Choo Kuan, presented by Richard Koh Fine Art, where Yeoh will unveil a 20m canvas piece. Sharing the space is a solo installation by Korean artist Jong Oh, presented by New York-based Marc Straus Gallery

WHERE: Block 22 Lock Road, #01-35, Gillman Barracks

WHEN: Jan 23 to 27 , from 4pm to 9pm (Jan 23); 11am to 7pm (Jan 24 to 27)

----------

3. MARC STRAUS AT THE CULTURE STORY



An acrylic on jute work by Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, titled Schuttbild (2009). PHOTO: COURTESY OF MARC STRAUS



WHAT: A showcase of new paintings by renowned Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, presented by New York-based Marc Straus Gallery

WHERE: The Culture Story, 2 Leng Kee Road #03-06 Thye Hong Centre

WHEN: Jan 24 to 27, with a talk on the life and art of Hermann Nitsch on Jan 24 from 2.30pm to 4pm

4. INSTINC ART SPACE AT PLOT

WHAT: Instinc Art Space, which had intended to present works by artists Chihiro Kabata, Yuuri Kabata, Laudi Abilama and Yeo Shih Yun at Art Stage Singapore, will now exhibit them in a shophouse in the Bukit Pasoh conservation area.

WHERE: Plot, 23 Teo Hong Road

WHEN: Jan 26 to 27, from 12pm to 8pm. On Jan 26 there will be a panel discussion with the artists at 3pm, and an opening party from 7pm to 9pm with a performance by Japanese dancer Chiharu Kuronuma

5. INSTINC ART SPACE AT GAJAH GALLERY



Exuberance Blue (2017) by Singaporean artist Yeo Shih Yun is one of two works which will be on display at Gajah Gallery. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



WHAT: Two works by Singapore artist Yeo Shih Yun and Lebanese artist Laudi Abilama, which Instinc Art Space originally intended to present at Art Stage Sigapore, are on display at Gajah Gallery in its latest exhibition Monumenta.

WHERE: Gajah Gallery, 39 Keppel Rd, Tanjong Pagar Distripark, #03-04

WHEN: Jan 23 to Feb 10, Mon-Fri 11am to 7pm (Mondays to Fridays); noon to 6pm (weekends)

6. AICON GALLERY AT THE ARTS HOUSE

WHAT: New York-based Aicon Gallery will showcase works by Indian artists Ramachandran and M.F. Husain, Algerian artist Rachid Koraïchi and Nigerian-born artist Victor Ekpuk, among others.

WHERE: The Arts House, Living Room, 1 Old Parliament Lane

WHEN: Jan 25 to 27, from 10am to 7pm

-------

7. WHITE SPACE ART ASIA

Bronze sculptures and Chinese ink paintings by artists Xu Hua Xin, Zhao Xiao Hai and Liu Ruo Wang, among others will be on display.

WHERE: White Space Art Asia, Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, #04-08

WHEN: From 10.30am to 8.30pm daily

8. MAZEL GALERIE

WHAT: A solo exhibition of animal sculptures by French artist Quentin Garel.

WHERE: Mazel Galerie, 9 Scotts Road, 02-17 Floor Pacific Plaza

WHEN: Till Jan 27, 11am to 7pm daily

9. OPERA GALLERY



Works by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama will be on display at Opera Gallery. PHOTO: OPERA GALLERY



Works by Spanish artist Manolo Valdes, Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, Chinese artist Yue Min Jun and Spanish painter Lita Cabellut, among others.

WHERE: Opera Gallery, ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn #02-16

WHEN: Till Jan 27, 11am to 8pm

10. ETERNITY GALLERY

Featuring works by Los Angeles-based street artist Mr Brainwash, contemporary German painter Michael Moebius, and Paris-based visual artist and photographer Patrick Chelli, among others.

WHERE: 10 Scotts Road, Grand Hyatt Hotel, #01-06

WHEN: Jan 24 to 28, from 11am to 8pm daily

11. MY ART STAGE @ GNANI ARTS

WHAT: Artist and gallery director P. Gnana will create a painting in an event called My Art Stage to protest the fair's sudden cancellation.

WHERE: Gnani Arts, Tanglin Shopping Centre, 19 Tanglin Road, #02-41

WHEN: Jan 26, 3pm

12. INTERSECTIONS

WHAT: A curated show originally intended for Art Stage Singapore titled Traiblazing Women, featuring three generations of female artists from Myanmar - Myint Myint Tin, Phyu Mon and Zoncy.

WHERE: Intersections gallery, 34 Kandahar Street

WHEN: March 14 to May 2

--------

SPECIAL ART AUCTION

WHAT: Singapore-based HotLotz Auction House will hold a special art auction on the evening of Feb 21 and waive the seller's commission (usually 19.5 per cent of the hammer price) on all works consigned by galleries and artists affected by the cancellation of Art Stage Singapore.

The deadline for consignments is Jan 29. Participating galleries and artists can move their artworks to the auction house's saleroom in Bukit Merah from Jan 28, or if required, on the evening of Jan 27 for works arriving directly from the ARTery event at MBS.

Email hello@ Hotlotz.com .