The Substation appoints two new artistic directors Raka Maitra and Woon Tien Wei

SINGAPORE - The Substation has appointed two new artistic directors to oversee a fresh line-up of events at the independent arts venue.

Artist-curator Woon Tien Wei and classically-trained Odissi dancer Raka Maitra assumed their new roles from Jan 6. They took over the mantle from former artistic director Alan Oei, who previously told The Straits Times he would be returning to his art practice after leaving The Substation.

Over his four-year tenure, Oei oversaw programmes such as 2016's exhibition Each Blade Of Grass Each Shrub Each Tree, inspired by the debate over the Cross Island Line, and 2017's exhibition Discipline The City, which explored the politics of space.

Before he took on the post, the artist-curator was known for creating the quirky OH! Open House tours where homeowners open their homes to host artworks for public tours.

His successors Maitra and Woon will be overseeing new initiatives such as residency and research programmes and the re-introduction of SeptFest, a festival that includes workshops, performances and forums that will happen over three weekends in September.

SeptFest, which was previously an annual affair, was last held in 2015.

They will also manage other initiatives aimed at encouraging artists and audiences to develop a relationship with the arts venue.

Mr Chew Kheng Chuan, chairman of The Substation's board of directors, said the future holds challenges and opportunities for the arts venue to be relevant and vital.

"We look with confidence to Raka and Tien to revitalise the contribution of The Substation to the advancement of the arts and Singapore's cultural identity," he said.

Their appointment comes as The Substation turns 30 this year.

Housed in a former power substation in Armenian Street, The Substation was set up in the 1990s by the late theatre doyen Kuo Pao Kun as a haven for arts practitioners collaborating across disciplines.

On his new appointment, Woon said his and Maitra's artistic goal is to "re-vision The Substation as the first Home of the Arts".

"In 2020, we are asking everyone whose lives have been touched by The Substation to come home and contribute to the ongoing development of Singapore's contemporary arts ecosystem."

Meanwhile, Maitra said that together with Woon, she is delighted to be a part of the centre's future plans.

"The Substation is a very special space - a space that is infinitely malleable, mutable and open, welcoming and embracing of all art and artists. (It) is an important part of the legacy of the arts in Singapore and their ongoing development."