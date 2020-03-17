The show goes on in London's West End, but for how long?

LONDON • The bright lights of London's West End theatre district were undimmed last weekend with punters lining up to catch the biggest shows. But the industry faces dark times ahead with a coronavirus lockdown looming.

Britain has yet to formally announce a ban on public gatherings, and thousands packed the historic theatres last Friday, snatching what may be their last chance to enjoy a memorable night out.

"I have my gel to keep my hands clean," said a concertgoer who gave his name only as John, a slightly nervous Tina Turner fan, as he took his seat for the London musical about the American singer.

"I trust the authorities and scientists who said theatres can stay open," said one senior concertgoer, who had come to see Tina: The Tina Turner Musical to celebrate 50 years together with his wife.

Nearby, people queued at the Lyceum Theatre for a showing of The Lion King.

Britain has been criticised for not following other European countries and banning large gatherings, with government advisers arguing that prematurely rolling out measures could do more harm than good.

But the government is expected to take the next step today, a move that will send the sector into crisis.

"The coronavirus pandemic could deal a hammer blow to the UK music industry," the industry organisation UK Theatre recently warned in a letter to the culture minister.

"It will hit not just those who are directly employed in our industry, but also the wider supply chain such as caterers and other retailers who depend on our sector for work," it added.

Around 15 million people annually take in a West End show, according to official figures, resulting in box-office revenue of more than £765 million (S$1.34 billion) over the 19,000 performances.

Meanwhile, Britain's Cineworld cinema chain, the second largest in the world, saw its stock price collapse recently, reflecting concerns that the pandemic presented it with an existential threat.

The releases of the new James Bond film and the sequel to the family hit Peter Rabbit have been shelved and many operators and studios are struggling to find a way through the crisis.

"There are millions at stake," said one producer.

The authorities in New York have already closed all Broadway shows, and a similar move in Britain would lay waste to months - or even years - of work, hitting theatres with a loss in revenue that cannot be recouped.

In an attempt to reassure ticket-holders, West End theatres installed disinfectant gel dispensers everywhere and banned backstage visits.

But the pandemic was already beginning to bite last Friday as restrictions on international travel, particularly a ban on flights by the United States, threatened the tourist dollar.

"I was afraid my plane would be cancelled, especially after (US President Donald) Trump stopped the flights," said Ms Alyzee Ganiou, 27, a French woman who nervously tapped her phone while waiting for a friend minutes before showtime.

The famous Sadler's Wells theatre issued a rallying cry for the industry, saying that "during times of uncertainty and anxiety, theatre can provide a welcome opportunity to cheer up and escape".

