The art of the African photo

NEW YORK • "Living abroad changed everything for me," Stephanie Baptist, a Brooklyn-based cultural producer and editor, said.

"It opened up an entirely new scope of possibility and the idea of having global conversations."

Ms Baptist, whose first love is photography, moved to London in 2009 after working as a photography agent in New York for nearly six years.

She pursued a master's degree in arts administration and cultural policy at Goldsmiths, University of London, to expand her artistic knowledge and equip herself to work with artists in a more meaningful way.

While in London, she explored works by artists of colour and familiarised herself with names beyond legends like Malik Sidibe.

Through her research, she came across galleries whose rosters included the kinds of artists she found interesting.

In 2011, she bought her first piece - Hamidou Maiga's Untitled (1973).

After graduating, Ms Baptist spent three years as head of exhibitions and public programmes at Tiwani Contemporary, a London gallery focused on artists from the African continent and diaspora.

Since she returned to New York in 2014, she has worked on an array of projects, from editing art books to curating large-scale installations.

Last June, she converted her 46 sq m living room - currently painted lime green - into a gallery, where she welcomes established collectors and newer art lovers alike.

The space, which Ms Baptist christened Medium Tings, is open on Sundays and has allowed her to keep exploring the world of art.

"I want to continue to facilitate conversations around emerging art practice specifically for artists of colour, and to help individuals see themselves reflected," she said.

These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

What is the first piece you bought?

Hamidou Maiga's Untitled (1973). I was drawn to the work because it is in the tradition of Malian photographers.

It was his first exhibition and he was in his 80s and so, for me, I saw the beauty in how you can be dedicated to your craft for a long time and be independent and entrepreneurial and then later find yourself on a global stage.

It's such an arresting photo.

I feel like it speaks to its generation and it's a different level of storytelling and narrative, especially when you are adding in these faux backdrops.

There is this aspirational type of environment and living and also the idea of putting on your best clothing or even dressing up in costume to be photographed.

When I was younger, my family would take me to Sears (department store). That was the thing, to get a professional portrait, and there would be backdrops of a similar fashion, so this idea of putting on a presentation in front of the camera is something that I was really attracted to.

Has it always hung alone?

Yes. I've tried to position that one in multiple places, but he is the eldest of all the artists and you give privilege to your elders, so it gets to hang alone.

Which is your favourite piece on this wall?

On this wall, I would say the Zina Saro-Wiwa.

As of late, I've been particularly drawn to the black male. I think there is something about the way black males are being portrayed in the images that I acquire that you don't see in public.

I specifically acquire works that I feel like hold people from a place of pride, a place of reverence, a place of beauty.

Even though this is speaking specifically to Ogoniland, around the Niger Delta, I think there is an incredible beauty to this stance, to being placed in such a lush environment.

