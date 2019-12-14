Thai massage among 15 new global cultural practices on UN list

BOGOTA • From Thailand's traditional massage Nuad Thai to Iraqis providing hospitality during religious pilgrimage, and from a special Samoa hand-woven mat to the craftsmanship of making traditional hats in Kyrgyzstan.

These were among 15 new elements of "intangible cultural heritage" inscribed by Unesco's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The committee met in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, on Thursday to include these cultural practices on its prestigious Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

South-east Asia has three elements that were accepted - the pencak silat martial art of Indonesia, Malaysia's version called silat and Thailand's Nuad Thai.

Unesco said: "Nuad Thai has its roots in self-care in ancient Thai peasant society. The expertise of practitioners has been passed down for generations, evolving into a formal system of knowledge".

In Central Asia, the Ak-kalpak craftsmanship, traditional knowledge and skills in making and wearing Kyrgyz men's white headwear, made the list. "Ak-kalpak craftsmanship encompasses a cumulative body of knowledge and skills pertaining to felting, cutting and sewing, and pattern embroidery," Unesco said.

The list of intangible cultural heritage has two Middle East elements.

One is the Iraqi tradition of providing services and hospitality during the Arba'in visitation. The inscription said the practice is performed across the central and southern regions of Iraq, where millions of visitors begin their pilgrimage towards the holy city of Karbala to visit the shrine of Imam Hussein.

"Great numbers of people dedicate time and resources to provide pilgrims with free access to prayer halls, guest houses and overnight accommodation, among other services".

Syria is represented in the list with the practices and craftsmanship associated with the Damascene rose in Al-Mrah. "The Damascene rose begins to bloom in May, when the picking commences and the annual festival kicks off," the United Nations body said. "Farmers and their families handpick the roses and then collect buds for tea. Village women make rose syrup, jam and pastries, and apothecaries sell the dried Damascene rose for its numerous medicinal benefits".

A European element in the list is Ireland's harping. "The harp is Ireland's national symbol and has been played for more than 1,000 years. Its music and bell-like sound captivate all who hear it and are celebrated in Irish mythology, folklore and literature," Unesco said.

Samoa is represented by a hand-woven mat fastened at the hem with two rows of green and red feathers. Other traditional practices in the list come from Switzerland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Peru and Nigeria.

Singapore has also submitted its hawker culture for inscription, but Unesco is due to announce the result of that nomination only next year.