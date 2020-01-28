Tales of small-town struggles

FICTION

LAKE LIKE A MIRROR

By Ho Sok Fong, translated by Natascha Bruce

Granta Books/ Paperback/ 208 pages/ $21.95/ Available at bit.ly/Mirror_HSF

4 stars

"Now listen to me, wherever you end up, make sure you get married and have children. You hear? Don't let yourself grow into a lonely old woman," a mother tells her daughter in one of the stories in Malaysian author Ho Sok Fong's book.

But, as suggested by two of the tales in this piquant collection of short stories about women in Malaysia, marriage and children do not keep loneliness at bay and may even end up crushing one's soul.

In Summer Tornado, Su Qin heeds her mother's advice and moves from Malaysia to Taiwan to marry a man with two children.

But she is painfully conscious of how different she is from her husband and his two kids, especially with her foreign accent.

An outing to an amusement park with her family is used deftly to amplify her unhappiness and sense of alienation.

The gaiety and chatter of the park feel suffocating to the woman, who is on the verge of tears.

Marriage likewise gets a bad rap in the breathtaking opening story, The Wall, about a woman who is habitually ignored by her husband.

Her already stuffy existence becomes even more airless when the authorities build a wall at the back of her house for safety reasons.

With her living space hemmed in by the wall, she finds solace in a stray cat that she takes in. But when it disappears, she starts wasting away.

First published in Chinese in 2014 and translated into English by Natascha Bruce, the book is on the surface quiet and rustic, with stories mostly set in small towns. But Ho tackles themes big and bold.

In the title story, Lake Like A Mirror, Ho underscores how beneath the calm surface of Malaysian society, there is much pressure on individuals to toe the line.

When a Muslim boy comes out as gay in a video, reading a poem by e.e. cummings, school leaders are scandalised and the teacher who taught the poem in class gets in trouble.

Ho, who made her name with a 2002 short story about a controversy over burial rites for a Chinese Muslim convert, again takes on the sensitive issues of race and religion in a sardonic story about a woman who applies without success to leave the Muslim faith and is sent to a reformative centre instead.

There, she is Aminah, but she mutters to herself that her name is Hong Bee Lan. She is wild and unruly and sleepwalks in her birthday suit, posing a delicate problem for her minders: "They were not worried she would escape, they were worried that they might see her."

Not all the stories work as well, though, such as the one about a Japanese prostitute stationed in Sandakan, Borneo.

Still, this collection of disquieting tales brings into focus the struggles of women who are often invisible and is well worth reading.

If you like this, read: Northern Girls ($19.80, Trafalgar Square, 2016, available at bit.ly/Northern_Girls), Chinese author Sheng Keyi's novel (translated by Shelly Bryant) about a female migrant worker from Hunan who navigates life in boom-town Shenzhen.

• This article includes affiliate links. When you buy through affiliate links in the article, we may earn a small commission.