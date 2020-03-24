Taking busy readers on flights of fancy

The short stories of British writer Naomi Ishiguro are filled with flights of fancy and routes of escape.

A man walks into a painting and vanishes; another disappears in a cloud of autumn leaves.

Ishiguro, 28, is the only child of Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro, author of acclaimed books such as The Remains Of The Day (1989) and Never Let Me Go (2005).

But she wants to take flight on her own terms.

"I haven't even read all his books," she says over the telephone from her home in London.

"I will eventually, but it's quite strange - everyone already has their parents' voices in their head and if I'm also reading him all the time, then I wouldn't really be able to find my own voice."

She made her debut this year with Escape Routes, a collection of nine stories which has earned nods from the likes of cult author Neil Gaiman.

Most are set in an urban milieu with a touch of fantasy, though winding through them is a triptych of dark tales about a rat catcher who is summoned to purge a castle of vermin after the death of the old king, but discovers something is horribly wrong within the royal household.

Ishiguro says she assembled her collection in the way she would a music album, looking for tracks with echoes of one another.

She counts among her literary influences Man Booker Prize winner George Saunders, as well as the fairy-tale subversions of writer Angela Carter and ballet choreographer Matthew Bourne.

She studied English literature at University College London and creative writing at the University of East Anglia.

In between, she spent two years as a bookseller in the spa town of Bath, giving customers "bibliotherapy" at independent bookshop Mr B's Emporium.

The bookshop experience is one which Ishiguro would recommend to aspiring writers or publishers. "It's hugely important to see how readers really talk about books and where they fit into people's lives.

"I learnt a lot of people like reading for escapism. Reading as an escape can be frowned upon in academic circles, but I began thinking about the practicalities of reading when people have really full and busy lives, and can read only on their commute or before they go to bed.

"I wanted to give people that kind of flight - something that's just a step out of the real world."

At home, she was encouraged to be a writer - "I think my dad really enjoys his job" - and would get both her father and her mother, Lorna MacDougall, to critique her work.

"My dad is more measured," she says. "He'll say, 'I don't think this is, you know, quite right'. My mum's much more direct. She'll just be like, 'no, that was terrible'. I think it's quite important not to start too early and they stopped me from doing that."

But they work apart. Ishiguro's father works on his own, while she is more extroverted and likes to head out into the world to write, usually at the library.

"I think we're quite separate people with very separate lives and we have different publishers as well. So hopefully the writing will be considered separately."

Ishiguro, who is in a relationship, has a novel in the works but wants to juggle writing with her job as a teacher.

She is also a member of Writers Rebel, the literary arm of climate-crisis protest movement Extinction Rebellion.

"Climate change is so huge, so terrifying to contemplate, that most people just can't quite get their heads around it or they would completely panic," she says.

"It's like how we are all aware of the fact that we're going to die, but we can't think about it in a meaningful way for very long.

"What literature can do, I think, is to bridge that gap and build a story that makes it feel constantly, emotionally urgent."