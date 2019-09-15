Starting baby on theatre

"Baby theatre" is a growing trend and parents keen on taking their children to live theatre and music events can check out an inaugural children's festival in December.

Imaginique - Singapore Children's Festival, organised by the Singapore Street Festival, will present three non-verbal immersive theatrical experiences and a visual arts workshop for kids up to age 12.

Festival consultant Annie Pek, 63, says the new event arose out of a perceived need. "In the 18 years that Singapore Street Festival has provided platforms to the youth, we find it a need to reach out to the young earlier so that they can start their journey of growth through specially designed programmes."

Toddler's Room, a mini-dance theatre piece created by Norwegian choreographer Siri Dybwik, is for babies and toddlers. They have to be accompanied by adults, who have to buy tickets for the 30-minute production. The capacity is 20 seatings on the floor and everyone is required to wear socks.

For older children, there is a range of shows, including Loo and Air Play. Loo, a production from Spain, tells the story of a hot dry wind that moves sand dunes and dries up wetlands. This 30-minute show is for ages three to seven.

New York's Air Play combines circus and street theatre performance art in a story about two siblings travelling through a world where ordinary objects turn into magical things. This 60-minute show, at the Esplanade Theatre, is for children aged three and older.

BOOK IT /IMAGINIQUE - SINGAPORE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL

WHERE: Various venues WHEN: Dec 13 to 22 ADMISSION: $40 and $70 from Sistic INFO: imaginique.sg

Here I Am - Self Portrait is a visual workshop which encourages children to express their identities with watercolours. Their self-portraits will be digitised and hung up at the end of the 45-minute event. It is limited to 40 participants and materials will be provided.