Start of a long journey for Concordia Quartet

Most professional string quartets come into being when the players feel they would like to move into the rarefied world of string quartet playing in the company of close colleagues.

Here is one which was created by external forces - the management of the re:Sound Collective deciding that Singapore needed its own full-time string quartet and then searching for potential talent.

They came up with two Singaporeans, a South Korean and a German - violinists Edward Tan and Kim Kyu-ri, viola player Matthias Ostringer and cellist Theophilus Tan.

As the Concordia Quartet, they made their debut last Saturday at an appropriately new venue on the Singapore classical music scene, the Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre at Wild Rice on the fourth floor of the newly rebuilt Funan Centre, signifying its days as a building peopled solely by computer geeks are past.

This may well prove to be Singapore's finest venue for chamber music.

Strongly reminiscent of London's Glove Theatre cut in half, the seating is not so much tiered as vertically stacked, giving everyone a wonderfully direct view of the stage and a strong feeling of involvement with what is going on.

That this is primarily a theatre was driven home at the start, for just as the Concordia Quartet had come on stage, it was plunged into total darkness.

The idea here was to evoke visually the sunrise which is said to be the inspiration behind the opening of Haydn's so-called Sunrise Quartet.

As the players began to play, the lights rose until the four of them were bathed in a bright, white circle of light.

Sadly, the message had not reached through to the musicians, whose playing remained steadfastly monochrome.

Here we had four players who knew the notes and had clearly been well-drilled in the techniques of string quartet playing, but who never took ownership of the music or showed convincing commitment to it.

REVIEW / CONCERT

ANOTHER JOURNEY BEGINS Concordia Quartet Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice Last Saturday

The lights were on, as it were, but nobody was at home. This was playing which, a few issues with tuning and ensemble aside, was correct but soulless.

Haydn is a composer whose music few musicians can play without a smile on their face, but not a flicker of a grin crossed the serious visages of these four.

They were no more willing to let their collective guard down for Schubert's Quartettsatz, which got a decidedly lacklustre play-through.

Perhaps it was first-time nerves for, after the interval, and with Beethoven's First Quartet, the players began to mellow.

Some of them even broke into minuscule smiles and, occasionally, glanced across almost happily at one another. By the third movement, the performance had begun to warm up nicely.

This was a journey which began well enough, but there is a long way to go.