ST Podcast: Man Booker Prize winner Kiran Desai on writing as an immigrant and her advice for budding writers

Life Chats Ep 6: Man Booker Prize winner Kiran Desai on writing as an immigrant and her advice for budding writers

8:31 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre and more.

Man Booker Prize-winning author Kiran Desai, who was in town for the Singapore Writers Festival, tells Straits Times books reporter Olivia Ho about the novel she has spent 12 years working on, writing as an immigrant and whether she feels she belongs in the country she calls home.

Produced by: John Lui & Olivia Ho

Subscribe, like and rate Life Chats on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGq

iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXx

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeGQ

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg