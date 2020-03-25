SSO cancels all concerts scheduled until May and plans to stream concerts online

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) has announced the cancellation of all its remaining live concerts in the 2019/2020 season.

This is due to its guest artists being unable to travel to Singapore because of travel restrictions, as well as the Ministry of Health's advisory to cancel all concerts until April 30, the SSO said in a release on Wednesday (March 25).

The cancellations apply from The Spirit of Serenity concert, which was supposed to be staged this Saturday and extends all the way to concerts scheduled in May.

Other cancelled SSO concerts are SSO Pops: To Broadway, with Love, Cello Escapades, Nadia Sirota - Nico Muhly Viola Concerto, Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, SSO Mother's Day Concert, SSO Gala: Seong-Jin Cho and SSO Babies' Proms.

All corresponding SSO pre-concert talks will also be cancelled.

The Spirit of Serenity will now be streamed online, with more details on SSO's website.

Mr Chng Hak-Peng, chief executive officer of Singapore Symphony Group, said: "The Singapore Symphony Orchestra is continuing efforts to explore bringing our music to Singapore via an online platform, and we look forward to resuming live concerts in the future when it is again safe to do so. We look forward to announcing our online series in the coming weeks."

The SSO will be refunding all affected ticket holders.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Chinese Orchestra has announced that its upcoming Tunes From Yunnan concert on Saturday has been cancelled.