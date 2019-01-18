S'pore welcomes ideas that add to arts vibrancy, say 3 govt agencies

Three government agencies that backed an art fair, whose founder blamed competition for its sudden cancellation and at short notice, said yesterday that Singapore welcomes ideas and programmes which add vibrancy to the country's visual arts scene.

The National Arts Council (NAC), Economic Development Board (EDB) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) made the point in a joint reply to Mr Lorenzo Rudolf of Art Stage Singapore, who had cited "unequal competition" from a Gillman Barracks fair.

Their statement said: "The Singapore Government has and will always welcome ideas and programmes including art fairs from all organisers, with an aim to add vibrancy to Singapore's visual arts landscape."

They added that support given to Art Stage Singapore "involved raising international awareness of Singapore's art offerings, growing a strong local and regional collector base and building local capability for art market development".

Mr Rudolf had cancelled the Art Stage fair nine days before its public opening on Jan 25 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

In a media statement on Wednesday night to explain the cancellation, he said that all the participants in a Gillman Barracks fair are previous exhibitors of Art Stage who were lured by "low participation costs", among other things.

He was referring to S.E.A. Focus, a boutique art fair that is an initiative of STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery. Featuring 26 galleries, it will be held from Jan 24 to 27.



Yesterday, Mr Rudolf said in an e-mail to The Straits Times that he wants to help the galleries left in the lurch by his cancellation.

Asked whether they would get their money back, he said he would "explore all short-, mid-and long-term possibilities of helping them and repairing their damage".

He did not elaborate nor respond to queries on why he gave the galleries such short notice.

Mr Rudolf, a Swiss national who used to be director of Art Basel in the mid-1990s, is credited with taking Art Stage from a trade show to a top-tier international art event.

Introduced here in 2011, it is regarded as Singapore's main art fair.

In an open letter to collectors on Wednesday night, Mr Rudolf cited poor local sales and called the Gillman Barracks fair "a new obstacle".

When asked whether S.E.A. Focus was a rival, Ms Emi Eu, executive director of STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, said it was natural for the art fairs to happen at the same time.

"Art Central (in Hong Kong) is not going to hold their fair before or after Art Basel Hong Kong," she said, referring to the two major art fairs held annually in March.

"We want to give people the opportunity to go to different places. More offerings is better, especially if we want to attract buyers from outside... because Singapore is such a small market to start with."

She added: "We announced our S.E.A. Focus event in May (last year). We have always stated that we want to add more diversity and exciting offerings to Singapore Art Week, together with Art Stage."

Gallerists who spoke to The Straits Times feel the market here is not big enough for so many art fairs.

Ms Vera Ong of Art-2 Gallery, with other local gallerists in the Art Galleries Association (Singapore), had helped start one of Asia's longest-running fairs - ARTSingapore, which ran from 2000 to 2011. It was edged out by Art Stage Singapore's entry in 2011.

Ms Ong said: "We found the cake was so small. How many fairs can people take part in?"

Ms Lydie Blandeau of Visionairs gallery agreed. But she was hopeful that S.E.A. Focus "could be the start of something big".

The new fair is also backed by the NAC, EDB and STB. Its lead partner and sponsor is United Overseas Bank.

Ms Ong, who took part in Art Stage Singapore 2017, opted this year for a booth in S.E.A. Focus "because it is something new".

"It is always good to take part in something new. The response is good because everyone is curious," she said.

As for Art Stage Singapore, Ms Blandeau said that the brand is "finished in Singapore".

She added: "If Singapore wants to compete as an arts hub, it has to take care of its fairs."