Sonny Liew up again for Eisner Awards

Singaporean cartoonist Sonny Liew has scored two nominations for this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards for the limited series, Eternity Girl (2018), which he illustrated.

The prestigious Eisner Awards, the nominations of which were announced last Friday by Comic-Con International in the United States, are considered the Academy Awards of the comics world.

Eternity Girl, which Liew and American writer Magdalene Visaggio created for DC Comics' Young Animal imprint, was shortlisted in three categories, including Best Limited Series. Liew is up for Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team and the work is also part of the Best Lettering nomination for veteran letterer Todd Klein.

The six-part Eternity Girl is about depressed superhero Caroline Sharp, who wishes to end her life, but cannot because of her powers. An old foe reappears to suggest a way out for her, but it will mean destroying the world.

In 2017, Liew received six nominations and won three awards for his graphic novel, The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (2015), making him the first Singaporean to win at the Eisners.

The 44-year-old said of this year's nominations: "It'll hopefully be less nerve-racking this time - both from having had the good fortune to win before, and also because Eternity Girl didn't quite involve the same travails as The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye did.

"I'm very happy the series got nominated though - it was a very personal story for Mags (Visaggio) and stories about emotional and mental health challenges are important and perhaps not told often enough in mainstream comics."