Songs of nature and hope at 12th Opera in the Park concert

SINGAPORE- Uplifting songs of nature and hope will fill the air at the Singapore Botanic Gardens this Saturday (June 15), when the Singapore Lyric Opera (SLO) returns with its free annual concert Opera in the Park.

Now in its 12th edition and themed Nature and Hope, the concert will feature Singaporean soloists such as tenor Jonathan Charles Tay and baritone Martin Ng , alongside the SLO Orchestra.

The SLO Chorus, Youth Choir and Children's Choir will also be making guest appearances.

SLO artistic director Nancy Yuen says: "A majority of the pieces that will be performed are instantly recognisable and also world-class compositions that have been appreciated across the globe.

"I do hope that the audience will sing or hum along to the tunes, and enjoy themselves while knowing that all the pieces are related to the nature around us. The SLO is also proud to present Singaporean performers for this special occasion."

Arias from classic operas such as the 1786 Mozart piece Le Nozze di Figaro and Puccini's Madama Butterfly (1904) have been selected because of their links to this year's theme, adds Yuen.

For instance, duets from Le Nozze di Figaro centre on the hope of finding love, while Madama Butterfly features a duet set in a garden, where the performers sing while collecting flowers.

Concert-goers will also get a sneak peek of the SLO's upcoming production of Bizet's Carmen, when soloists Tay and Ng perform highlights from the 1875 opera.

This year's concert will feature an extended 90-minute programme, instead of the usual hour-long one, in celebration of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) 35th anniversary. Opera in the Park is is sponsored by SPH under the SPH Gift of Music series.

VIEW IT / OPERA IN THE PARK

WHERE: Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

WHEN: Saturday (June 15), 5.30pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: www.singapore opera.com.sg