Soaking up the sight and sounds

Audience members in full evening attire lounged in bathtubs as they watched Czech opera singers Adam Plachetka and Eva Kyvalova perform parts of Mozart's Don Giovanni on the rooftop of the Lucerna Palace in Prague, Czech Republic, on Thursday.

The performance was arranged by Prague cafe owner and culture promoter Ondrej Kobza, and comprised selected portions of the opera.

Mr Kobza told Reuters: "I think things like this will be popular - doing quality events but shifting the way they are presented."

Don Giovanni, the story of a promiscuous nobleman whose past misdeeds catch up with him, premiered in Prague in 1787.