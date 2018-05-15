Singapore International Festival of Arts

Only 55,000 attended festival this year; $10 front-row tickets for students get thumbs-up

Festival commissions included 0600 (above, in a rehearsal) by Singapore arts collective Ground Z-0, which took ticketholders through the stories of prisoners and government officials at the former Supreme Court.
Festival commissions included 0600 (above, in a rehearsal) by Singapore arts collective Ground Z-0, which took ticketholders through the stories of prisoners and government officials at the former Supreme Court. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
1984 (above), a stage adaptation of George Orwell’s novel by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, was widely popular among festivalgoers.
1984 (above), a stage adaptation of George Orwell’s novel by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, was widely popular among festivalgoers. PHOTO: ANDI CROWN
Published
55 min ago

Only 55,000 attend festival this year, but there are sold-out productions and students approve of $10 front-row deal

Arts Correspondent
akshitan@sph.com.sg
naraitai

The Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) 2018 closed last Saturday with a reported 55,000 attending events over 17 days.

That is only 25 per cent of last year's 218,000 viewers and the second-smallest since 2014, when 22,000 viewers came for the annual festival, which was rebranded after a year's hiatus.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

New promotion with The Straits Times

For a limited time, get a Google Home or a Google Home Mini when you subscribe.

Learn more

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 15, 2018, with the headline 'Smaller turnout this year'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Lighten up and soak up Sydney
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat