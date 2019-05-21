Singaporean artists to helm major overseas festivals

Two major international art festivals have chosen Singaporean artists to curate their next editions.

Ho Tzu Nyen is co-curating the Asian Art Biennial in Taiwan, running from October to February next year, while Shubigi Rao will helm the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in India, which launches in December next year.

The Asian Art Biennial has been held since 2007 at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung. It attracted about 313,000 visitors at the last edition in 2017. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale started in 2012 in the port city of Kochi and attracted more than 600,000 visitors in its 2016/2017 edition.

Artists are not necessarily curators and both Singaporeans say these appointments are their biggest curatorial projects to date.

"My first response was: 'Are you sure?'," says Rao, 44, recalling her reaction when she got the call from the Kochi-Muziris Biennale selection team.

"The idea of leading a team for South Asia's largest arts festival when I've deliberately been under the radar and cultivated my anonymity for so long - it's a very visible way to 'come out'."

She and Ho are better known for individual works that stem from extensive research and connect events of historical and geopolitical significance - a practice which lends itself well to curating, both say.

Rao's long-term, multi-disciplinary projects include pretending to be an academic, S. Raoul, and publishing papers in "his" name - hence her preference for anonymity.

She has received multiple awards and accolades for her ongoing work about libraries and books, Pulp, which connects interviews and documentation about banned books and destroyed libraries. At the recently concluded fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, she filmed libraries damaged by recent floods in the area and presented a video installation that was a fictional history of book smugglers in the region.

Ho's practice examines and recreates South-east Asian historical narratives and myths, such as last week's performance installation about World War II spy Lai Teck at the Singapore International Festival of Arts (The Mysterious Lai Teck). He will co-curate the Asian Art Biennial with Taiwanese artist Hsu Chia-wei, who is also known for reconstructing Asian history through his work.

"Both Chia-wei's work and mine deal a lot with information, discourses and artefacts. We try to connect and construct new links between different bits of history," says Ho, 43. "It's not that different from how one works with other people as a curator."

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale has a history of appointing artists as curators, but an artist-led approach is a first for the Asian Art Biennial.

The organisers say the aim is "a more flexible and adaptive exhibition installation; and carefully exploring the cultural issues and formal hybridisation exclusive to Asian arts from multiple dimensions and perspectives".

Ho says he is excited about commissioning new work for the exhibition and ensuring it is displayed in the best manner and right context for understanding.

"As video artists, we are particularly mindful of how to present video works and how to arrange works so each of the installations can be shown at its best," he says.

"It's a little bit scary with commissions because we don't know how they will turn out, but it is also exciting," he adds.

Similarly, Rao is looking forward to commissioning artists for Kochi, a city she has had "magical experiences" in as an artist.

"As a Singaporean of Indian origin, I'm thinking of this also as an opportunity to create new channels of discourse and artistic exchange between South Asia, South-east Asia and other regions in the south."