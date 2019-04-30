Singapore Shelf

CHILDREN'S

USE YOUR FEET

By Felix Cheong, illustrated by Mona Chellie

Straits Times Press/Paperback/ 40 pages/$16/Major bookstores

In this sequel to Cheong's Use Your Head, young Kayden is reluctant to go to school.

To change his mind, his father transforms the journey into fantastic scenes such as marching in a parade, finding his way through a maze and dancing on stage.

LITTLE BIG

By Hassan Aly, illustrated by Madhav Nayak

Kitaab/Paperback/38 pages/$10/ Major bookstores This book by eight-year-old author Hassan describes the challenges faced by a young boy, who is small for his age and stammers.

POETRY

IN THESE CURVED SPACES

By Andrea Yew

Math Paper Press/Paperback/ 51 pages/$16 before GST/ Books Kinokuniya and BooksActually

Yew's debut collection looks at memories lost to time and, if memory anchors people's identities, how this shapes who they are and how they plug the gaps.

NON-FICTION

SIMPLY INVEST: NAKED TRUTHS TO GROW YOUR MONEY

By Goh Yang Chye

Epigram Books/Paperback/ 192 pages/$28.90 before GST/ Major bookstores and Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop

The GYC Financial Advisory founder and chief executive debunks misconceptions about investments, warns against industry jargon and Singapore's love affair with property and gives advice on how to keep an eye out for pitfalls.