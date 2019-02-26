Singapore Shelf

CHILDREN'S

DO YOU SEE WHAT I SEE?

By Felix Cheong, illustrated by Anngee Neo

Straits Times Press/Paperback/ 40 pages/$16.90/ Major bookstores

Cheong wants to make reading poetry fun for kids in this collection of 15 whimsically illustrated poems, from riddles to comic verse.

MY COLOURING BOOK IS RUINED!

By Jill Lim, illustrated by Chloe Chang

Straits Times Press/Paperback/ 36 pages/$16/Major bookstores

Claire is horrified to find that her older sister Kate has scrawled all over her colouring book. Kate has autism and does not like to colour books the way most children do.

As Claire talks more to the rest of her family about Kate, she begins to understand her sister has her own abilities.

This is the first book by Lim, a mother of three daughters, the oldest of whom is autistic.

FICTION

LOVE, LIES AND INDOMEE

By Nuril Basri, translated by Zedeck Siew

Epigram Books/Paperback/ 248 pages/$20.40/ Major bookstores and epigrambooks.sg

Epigram brings in its first Indonesian novel in translation, about the travails of boyfriend-desperate Ratu, who trawls the Internet searching for her dream man.

To stave off her mother's nagging and the threat of an arranged marriage, she hires handsome freeloader Hans as a fake boyfriend.

NON-FICTION

THEY TOLD US TO MOVE: DAKOTA-CASSIA

Edited by Ng Kok Hoe, Rocky Howe, Lim Jingzhou and Sammie Ng

Ethos Books/Paperback/ 268 pages/$25/ Books Kinokuniya, Times, MPH, Grassroots Book Room and www.ethosbooks.com.sg

This book documents the moving of an entire community - that of Dakota Crescent, one of Singapore's oldest public housing estates.

Its primarily low-income and elderly residents were relocated in 2016 to Cassia Crescent to make way for the estate's redevelopment.

Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy Assistant Professor Ng Kok Hoe joins forces with the Cassia Resettlement Team, a ground-up volunteer group, for this probing look at social intervention and urban displacement.

It combines essays by academics and reflections by volunteers with the voices of the residents themselves.

RATIONAL CONVERSATIONS

By Alfian Sa'at, Bilahari Kausikan, Kirsten Han and Kuik Shiao-Yin

Epigram Books/Paperback/ 48 pages/$8 before GST each/ Major bookstores

These four chapbooks collect thought-provoking essays and speeches on Singaporean issues, including writer Alfian Sa'at's A Manifesto For Arts Funding, former diplomat Bilahari Kausikan's China Is Messing With Your Mind, journalist Kirsten Han's The Silhouette Of Oppression, and former Nominated Member of Parliament Kuik Shiao-Yin's The Power Of A People.

Olivia Ho