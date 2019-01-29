Singapore Shelf

POETRY

ONEIROS

By Cyril Wong

Math Paper Press/ Paperback/ 58 pages/ $16 before GST/ BooksActually

This new edition revives one of the Singapore Literature Prize-winning poet's best collections.

It is a phantasmagoric gallery of dreams, some unsettling, some poignant, some terribly lonely. Some evoke tragic poets who have gone before, such as American poet Anne Sexton and Iranian poet and film director Forough Farrokhzad.

NON-FICTION

SINGAPORE THEN AND NOW

By Ray Tyers

Landmark Books/Hardcover/ 292 pages/$69.90 before GST/ Books Kinokuniya, MPH, Times and BooksActually

A quarter of a century has passed since the last edition of Tyers' photo book. This latest one updates his wide-ranging photographic record of a lost Singapore with modern-day shots and features an introduction by architectural historian Lai Chee Kien.

Tyers was born in 1919 in London and first visited Singapore in 1934 as a merchant seaman, eventually settling on the island after World War II.

He soon turned historian, gathering late 17th-and 18th-century photographs of Singapore's landscapes and shooting his own for comparison in a magazine series for the British-European Association.

These were eventually collected in the book's first edition in 1976.

50 SHADES OF LOVE

By Anthea Indira Ong

Candid Creation Publishing/ Hardcover/ 324 pages/ $53.50/ Books Kinokuniya, Times and www.50ShadesofLove.org

Ong, a Nominated Member of Parliament and the founder of social enterprise Hush TeaBar, pairs stories from her life with various species of trees in this book, the covers of which are made of wood.

Net proceeds will go towards psychosocial and mental health support programmes for refugees, starting with the Rohingya.

LAS VEGAS IN SINGAPORE

By Lee Kah-Wee

NUS Press/ Paperback/ 352 pages/ $36 before GST/ Books Kinokuniya and nuspress. nus.edu.sg

Lee takes an unusual look at the spatial history of gambling in Singapore and Las Vegas, tracing a path from 1880s colonial Singapore - when British administrators revised gambling laws in response to the political threat posed by Chinese-run gambling syndicates - to corporate Las Vegas in the 1950s and the emergence of specialist casino design.

These two histories collide in the form of integrated resort Marina Bay Sands.

PLAYS

ALAMAK!

By Elangovan

Zero Degree Publishing/ Paperback/ 258 pages/ $25 before GST/ Select Books

Controversial poet and playwright Elangovan collects four of his provocative plays in this volume, from Alamak!, in which mythical Prince Sang Nila Utama is fished out of the sea in the modern day and charged as a illegal immigrant, to Meow!, about a nouveau riche couple on a never-ending car journey to feed their cat.