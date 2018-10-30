Singapore Shelf

FICTION
MARRIAGE AND MUTTON CURRY
By M. Shan-mughalingam
Epigram Books/ Paperback/ 217 pages/$18.90 before GST/ Major bookstores
The Malaysian writer's debut short story collection centres on the Jaffna Tamil community. A couple try to survive World War II, the wife donning a kimono and opening the door to the Japanese while her Anglophile husband hides in his car; a civil servant proposes to a woman in his Sri Lankan home town mere minutes after meeting her; two sisters share a husband when one fails to produce a child.
NON-FICTION
SINGAPORE 1819: A LIVING LEGACY
By Kennie Ting
Talisman Publishing/ Hardcover/ 192 pages/$27.10 before GST/ Major bookstores
Ting, the Asian Civilisations Museum director, is wide-ranging in this retrospective on Singapore history, which takes in a diversity of aspects, from architecture to culture to flora and fauna.
JOURNEYS: TAMILS IN SINGAPORE
By Murugaian Nirmala
Straits Times Press/Paperback/ 316 pages/ $30/ Major bookstores
The former Tamil Murasu editor takes a detailed look at the arrival of the Tamils in Singapore from the 19th century and the community's growth.
There are sections dedicated to different groups - Ceylon Tamils, Chettiars, Indian Babas and Nonyas and Tamil Muslims - as well as rarely seen photographs of early Tamils from the archives.
THE OTHER LADIES OF MYANMAR
By Jennifer Rigby
Iseas Publishing/ Paperback/ 127 pages/ $19.90/ Iseas Bookshop (30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace) and Books Kinokuniya
In the wake of Myanmar politician Aung San Suu Kyi's rise to power and the subsequent criticism she has faced for ignoring the plight of the persecuted Rohingya minority, British journalist Rigby looks at the "other ladies" of Myanmar who are speaking out and pushing for change, from activists to an acid attack survivor.
Olivia Ho