Singapore Shelf

FICTION

TRAFALGAR SUNRISE

By Danielle Lim

Marshall Cavendish/Paperback/ 179 pages/$18.68 before GST/ Major bookstores

Lim, who shared the Singapore Literature Prize for English non-fiction in 2016 for her memoir - The Sound Of Sch - turns to fiction with this double helix novel, in which healthcare worker Grace Hwang, in the midst of the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome crisis, thinks back on Trafalgar Home, the leper colony in which she grew up, and her best friend Alice, who was forced to give up her baby for adoption.

FICTION

IT HAPPENED ON SCRABBLE SUNDAY

By Mahita Vas

Marshall Cavendish/Paperback/ 231 pages/$18.68 before GST/ Major bookstores

What would happen if you told Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus to keep calm and curry on? Probably this crime thriller, set in modern-day Singapore, in which Uday Aurora seeks vengeance for his brutalised daughter Lavinia.

NON-FICTION

ROMANCING THE LANGUAGE

By Catherine Lim

Marshall Cavendish/Paperback/ 160 pages/$21.50 before GST/ Major bookstores

The doyenne of local literature explores her love affair with the English language in this collection of satirical essays.

NON-FICTION

GIRLS CAN'T BE IN THE MAFIA

By Danielle West

Epigram Books/Paperback/ 240 pages/$26.64/Major bookstores

In 2013, West arrived in Singapore with plans to end her life. She has since bounced back and opens up in this memoir about her childhood in a dysfunctional family in Boston, living in a cardboard box on the streets of Toronto and working as a professional mixed martial arts fighter, dominatrix and go-go dancer.

NON-FICTION

COSMOPOLITAN INTIMACIES

By Adil Johan

NUS Press/Paperback/387 pages/ $36/Books Kinokuniya and nuspress.nus.edu.sg

This in-depth study looks at the music from the golden age of Malay film in the 1950s and 1960s, from the likes of national icons P. Ramlee and Zubir Said.

NON-FICTION

MONUMENTAL TREASURES

Edited by Melody Zaccheus

Straits Times Press/Paperback/ 288 pages/$42.70/Major bookstores

The Straits Times heritage correspondent Melody Zaccheus edits this comprehensive guide to more than 70 national monuments, from the former Parliament House - built in 1827 and likely to be the oldest surviving building in Singapore - to the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, which houses the nation's oldest functioning pipe organ, to the Central Fire Station, whose watch tower was the tallest structure in Singapore when it was built.

It comes with a map and is organised according to MRT station locations.

NON-FICTION

LIFE IN PLASTIC

By Woffles Wu

Straits Times Press/Paperback/ 324 pages/$35.20/Major bookstores

Well-known plastic surgeon Wu opens up about life behind the knife, from living in cheap rented rooms in London in the 1960s with his mother, who was there to pursue her law studies, and the wild party days of the 1970s to his time as a junior doctor in then-Toa Payoh Hospital in the 1980s and more.

Olivia Ho